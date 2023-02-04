Controversial cookie name, company response lead to protest
New Killeen business Cookie Plug, a chain based in California, is garnering a lot of attention in the local community, and not all of it is positive.
While numerous area residents lined up outside the store for its grand opening Saturday, others waited in the nearby street with signs and bullhorns, protesting what they say is racial insensitivity on the part of the company.
The company has generated significant buzz on social media. While many potential customers are eager to try the unique cookie flavors and combinations on offer at the business — including dozens who attended the grand opening — other area residents are concerned about what they say is a lack of racial sensitivity.
Point-in-time count shows decrease in homelessness in Killeen
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Killeen on a single day in January was less than it was at the same time a year ago, according to officials who collected the data.
PIT is the point-in-time count the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires some agencies to conduct at least every other year. On Jan. 26, city officials, Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations counted 169 people in Killeen experiencing homelessness — down from 200 in last year’s count, according to Killeen officials.
Copperas Cove fire truck hit on state highway again
The Copperas Cove Fire Department now has two damaged trucks after a second was hit from behind while assisting a separate accident last week on State Highway 9.
Interim Fire Chief Gary Young told the Herald last week that the effects of having two damaged fire trucks could impact its service to the city negatively in multiple ways.
Once the fire trucks are scheduled for repair, the department is at the mercy of how long it takes to repair them. Young said repairs for fire trucks are often complex.
The fire department continues to use both trucks on calls until they receive their necessary repairs.
Killeen councilman asks for dissolution of Crime Solutions Committee
A year after it was created at his urging, Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson wants to dissolve the city’s Crime Solutions Committee.
Wilkerson said that from his perspective, residents in the city are not interested in “joining the Killeen city leaders in taking a community-focused, accountable and proactive approach to decreasing the causes of crime.”
The item will be discussed during Tuesday’s council workshop.
In January 2022, the City Council appointed Ronald Blackman, Anca Neagu and Mary Moore to represent the committee headed by Wilkerson. Last March, the committee held its first meeting. Then-Bell County Commissioner John Driver represented Bell County on the committee.
Great-grandson of NAACP Co-founder to speak in Killeen
February is Black History Month and Killeen’s branch of the NAACP will present “A conversation with Jeffrey Peck” on Feb. 10.
Peck is the great-grandson of William Edward Burghardt (W.E.B.) DuBois, one of the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. at the Douse Community Center, 1002 Jefferies Avenue in Killeen, and organizers say they have room for everyone who would like to come.
