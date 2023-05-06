council-5.jpg

Councilmember Ken Wilkerson talks during the council meeting on May 7.

 Walter Lanier| Herald

Wilkerson motions for own punishment

Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson made a motion of direction to take further action on his own reprimand Tuesday — just moments after the rest of the Killeen City Council refused to do so.

