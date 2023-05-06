Wilkerson motions for own punishment
Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson made a motion of direction to take further action on his own reprimand Tuesday — just moments after the rest of the Killeen City Council refused to do so.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, at Tuesday’s City Council workshop, introduced a reprimand against Wilkerson for his behavior at an April 18 meeting in which he left the dais and confronted an audience member who had just spoken.
When the mayor subsequently asked for a motion on the reprimand, no council members spoke up — until Wilkerson himself offered the motion.
Following that unusual move, the council voted unanimously, 7-0 to move the item forward.
Killeen council won’t ban guns in council chambers
Following the April 18 meeting, there has been much discussion on the council and in the community about banning guns in council chambers, as many other local cities do.
Six of the 14 residents who got up to speak with the council about agenda items Tuesday spoke about the ability to have guns in City Hall, which has been allowed since 2016.
None of the residents spoke in favor of removing guns from the council chambers.
After a lengthy discussion, Councilman Jose Segarra made a motion to not move the discussion forward and Wilkerson seconded.
The motion was approved 4-3 with Council members Boyd, Cobb and Gonzalez voting to bring it forward.
Fort Hood preps gate signs for upcoming name change of post
Fort Hood is in the process of redoing the gate signs to reflect the upcoming May 9 redesignation of the post to Fort Cavazos, with the gates already updated covered until the official ceremony.
The post began painting the gate signs with the new name on Thursday. All signs will be unveiled after the ceremony, said Tom Rheinlander, the post’s director of public affairs, in response last week to the signs being painted over in preparation of the name change.
The post is one of nine U.S. Army installations being renamed after a congressional mandate to remove the names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America was passed into law in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.
Police: Killeen man shoots cousin in head
A man was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail on May 3 after being accused of killing another man April 30 in Killeen.
Police arrested 41-year-old Lewis Carl Hunt on Sunday, and the Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a charge of murder, according to a Killeen Police Department news release on Wednesday.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Hunt on the murder charge Wednesday and set his bond at $1 million.
Hunt is accused of killing 42-year-old Kenny Ray Morgan.
Police said Morgan was shot at a residence in the 1700 block of Old Farm-to-Market Road 440 around 3:30 p.m. April 30.
Local district court judge will continue to hear Marvin Guy case
The district court judge who has presided over dozens of hearings over the past nine years in Bell County’s oldest unresolved capital murder case will stay on the job despite the state asking for a visiting judge to hear the case at trial.
Judge John Gauntt denied the motion during a pretrial hearing last week.
Killeen resident Marvin Louis Guy, 58, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges — including $1.5 million on the most serious charge of capital murder of a peace officer.
Guy is accused of shooting KPD Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, and other officers, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from April 30 through May 5 were:
1) “Army colonel faces possible court-martial, Fort Hood officials say” — https://bit.ly/3VlsGoC
2) “Heights police: Man killed after hit by vehicle on I-14 near H-E-B” — https://bit.ly/42oGMIB
3) “Altitude closing down in Killeen” — https://bit.ly/3HJasaY
4) “Coming to Killeen? Details of potential Tulsa-based grocery store revealed” — https://bit.ly/42wIRll
5) “Chuck Norris plans return to Belton as Bell County Comic Con guest” — https://bit.ly/42aCRPa
6) “Another round of strong storms possible Thursday” — https://bit.ly/3pe49pq
7) “Gas leak in Killeen; shopping center evacuated” — https://bit.ly/3VBJacc
8) “Newly installed VFW commander served all over the world during 22-year military career” — https://bit.ly/44C5bLZ
9) “Tornado sirens sound in Killeen as severe weather moves through” — https://bit.ly/3VFQ543
10) “Victim in fatal Heights accident named” — https://bit.ly/42rcJPZ
