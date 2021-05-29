Cove cop arrested, accused of shooting unarmed woman 6 times
A Copperas Cove police officer who is accused of opening fire on an unarmed woman while he was off duty in a possible road rage incident has been arrested and is no longer with the department, officials said Friday.
Cove police identified the off-duty police officer as Eric Stoneburner, 45, who was arrested and charged Thursday with aggravated assault causing bodily injury/use of a deadly weapon.
He turned himself in to the Coryell County Jail Thursday. He has since been released.
According to Stoneburner’s arrest affidavit filed by the Texas Rangers, Stoneburner was driving a 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup with his 4-year-old granddaughter in the vehicle. Murray, 36, was driving a maroon Chevrolet 1500 pickup.
“Stoneburner and Murray nearly collided while Murray was affecting a u-turn maneuver,” according to the affidavit.
Soon after, at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and Williams Street, Murray exited her vehicle and “walked towards Stoneburner’s vehicle and stopped at the rear of her vehicle, with her right hand inside her waistband,” according to the affidavit. Stoneburner also got out of his vehicle, and then “pointed his duty handgun and aimed it at Murray while commanding her to show her hands and stop.”
Murray raised her empty hands, turned around and got back into her pickup through the driver’s door.
“Immediately after Murray closed her driver’s door, Stoneburner intentionally and knowingly used/discharged is handgun eight times towards the driver’s seat — into the passenger compartment — of Murray’s vehicle, striking Murray several times and causing her serious bodily injury,” according to the affidavit.
Killeen council rejects resolution to fly Juneteenth flag at City Hall
The Killeen City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously against a resolution that would have allowed the city to fly the Juneteenth flag at City Hall June 18-20.
The NAACP-Killeen Branch spoke out against the resolution during citizens comments, expressing concerns that it would open Pandora’s box and allow other flags to be flown at City Hall as well.
Samuel Powell spoke on behalf of NAACP-Killeen Branch President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie.
He said it could set a precedent that all flags — including the Confederate flag — could fly at city hall.
Juneteenth refers to June 19, a date that many Texas slaves learned of their freedom. President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect Jan. 1, 1863, but word did not get to Texas until June 19, 1865. Juneteenth is celebrated annually in Killeen, throughout Texas and other states.
New Stillhouse water plant could begin working Wednesday
The new, $60 million Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant constructed by Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 is set to finally be up and running next week after a long wait by the water district and local residents.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of WCID-1 said the district is looking at the plant being active by Wednesday. He said on Thursday the testing of the plant, which will provide drinking water to south Killeen and other areas, is now complete with satisfactory results on all fronts.
Garrett said that some of the bumps along the way with tests that were not being passed and some other obstacles were new to him in the process of getting the plant online.
He added that he wanted people to understand that a project like the water plant is costly and takes time and can often cause some disagreement.
The water treatment plant was originally slated for completion in 2019, but leaks in the facility’s main pipes deep underground caused delays as contractors worked to fix the brand-new infrastructure enough to stand up to pressure and regulatory testing.
Federal judge sides with family of Killeen man who died during no-knock
In a recent written opinion, a federal judge sided with the family of a Killeen man who died during a no-knock in 2019, saying that the officers who fired shots should not be able to use “qualified immunity” to be shielded from liability.
The officers objected to the judge’s report, saying they should not be held liable for a claim of excessive force because it has not been revealed whose bullet actually struck and killed James “Scottie” Reed.
Reed, 40, was killed on Feb. 27, 2019 during a no-knock SWAT raid at his house at 215 W. Hallmark Ave.
In a 14-page report, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske recommends to U.S. District Court Judge Alan D. Albright that he allow the Reed’s lawsuit to go forward despite multiple motions to dismiss the case filed by the defendants.
On July 14, 2020, three officers named as defendants in a lawsuit filed a motion to dismiss the case against them, which Albright has not yet ruled upon. In the report that was filed on May 11, Manske said that the officers are not entitled to qualified immunity, which is a legal doctrine that shields police from liability in many situations.
Rodeo donations given to Killeen Food Care Center
The Killeen Food Care Center received around 2,000 pounds of canned food as part of a partnership with Freedom Country, a car dealership in Killeen, and the Killeen Rodeo.
The recent Killeen Rodeo took place May 13, 14 and 15, and residents were able to bring four cans of food to the rodeo or to Freedom Country to get a free ticket to the rodeo.
Mike Adamson, one of the Killeen Rodeo board members, said the rodeo had the largest audience it’s had that he can remember, and it showed in the amount of food that was donated.
Raymond Cockrell, the executive director of the Killeen Food Care Center, estimated the amount of food was more than he was expecting.
