Dana Peak Park burns
Several fire agencies assisted the Harker Heights Fire Department last weekend to contain a blaze at Dana Peak Park in Harker Heights.
The Harker Heights Fire Department was notified of a grass fire in the Comanche Gap Road area, near the entrance to Dana Peak Park, at about 11:49 a.m. last Sunday.
The fire burned a total of about 72 acres, city officials told the Herald.
On Wednesday, one of the city’s deputy fire chiefs, Cindy Hicks, said the fire had been 100% contained, and she expected it to be 100% controlled by the end of the week.
There were no injuries or damage to homes or buildings reported.
In lawsuit against city, judge dismisses claims against 1 KPD officer
A federal district court judge last week dismissed a civil rights lawsuit against one of four Killeen Police Department officers accused of violating the rights of a man who was killed during a no-knock raid more than two years ago.
The judge ordered that the suit against KPD officer Christian Suess be dismissed, but the lawsuit will proceed against three other officers and the city of Killeen, according to court documents.
James “Scottie” Reed, 40, was killed on Feb. 27, 2019, during a no-knock SWAT raid at his house at 215 W. Hallmark Ave. The family alleges that multiple officers fired shots into the house and that Reed was armed but did not fire his handgun.
Reed’s mother filed her federal civil rights lawsuit on May 27, 2020, naming the city of Killeen, and four KPD officers who were involved in the raid as defendants.
Strong storms leave thousands without power
By late Wednesday, most people in the Killeen area had their electricity back on after a Tuesday night storm, with lightning and heavy wind, swept through the region knocking out power to thousands of households and businesses.
The storm began to roll into the Killeen area shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. By 9 p.m. more than 15,000 residences and businesses from Nolanville to Copperas Cove were without power after the line of heavy thunderstorms moved through the area.
Karl Green with Oncor said Wednesday that around 15,000 was the peak outage during the storm. Some residents were without power all night.
During the storm, wind gusts peaked around 40 mph, around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Bishop said Wednesday afternoon.
Throughout the storm, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded more than an inch of rain — 1.81 inches — while Skylark Field recorded just under an inch — 0.95 inches.
Outages were also reported in Nolanville and Harker Heights on Thursday night.
The Social Instance open for business, grand opening to come
Cousins Donte Ferguson and Terry Batemon are accepting reservations for their meeting venue in Killeen.
Located at 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive in the Community Center Park, The Social Instance provides a meeting space for birthdays, business receptions and karaoke nights.
Batemon described a desire to build a culture of collaboration with similar businesses.
The venue provides nearly 750 square feet with which to host events for up to 80 people, with 11 tables and up to 65 chairs. What the cousins enjoy most about the venue are their photo backdrops and game room.
Located in the back of the venue with a keypad, Batemon showed off a games room that included an air hockey table, a game stand, and a projector connected to an Xbox.
Killeen ISD reviews Senate Bill 15, virtual learning
The Killeen Independent School District school board reviewed the requirements and challenges associated with offering a virtual learning platform Tuesday night.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled board meeting, KISD’s Chief Learning Officer for Secondary Schools Susan Buckley provided an overview of Senate Bill 15, which funds remote, virtual instruction for public school districts.
Signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on Sept. 9, SB 15 caps the number of students allowed to attend class virtually at 10% of the district’s population.
About 4,400 KISD students would be eligible to attend school virtually under SB 15’s 10% cap.
According to the district’s overview, students must meet a number of state-required criteria in order to be deemed eligible for virtual learning.
To be eligible for virtual learning, a student must have a C or higher in courses taken virtually or remotely the preceding school year and have fewer than 10% unexcused absences.
Killeen ISD holds final rezoning hearing
The Killeen Independent School District held its final public rezoning hearing Wednesday evening at Shoemaker High School.
About seven parents, a dozen district officials, and one school board member attended the district’s final informational session about its proposed rezoning plan which will affect approximately 2,500 high school students. The new attendance zones, if approved by the school board, will take effect with the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
KISD Superintendent John Craft said the rezoning proposal would provide relief to the district’s currently overcrowded high schools while also populating the district’s newest campus, Chaparral High School, in advance of its grand opening in 2022.
