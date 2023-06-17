Man arrested after taking Cove teen to Denver, Colorado; accused of soliciting her
A 33-year-old Denver, Colorado, man was arrested at his home after receiving a warrant for his arrest from Coryell County a day after he reportedly drove a Copperas Cove teen to his home.
Simon Ryan Salais IV, who according to police, communicated with the teenager via social media, is accused of soliciting her.
Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price issued a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody by Denver police.
Killeen ISD names 4 new principals
Killeen ISD on Monday announced the appointment of Nino Etienne as the new principal of Chaparral High School.
Eteinne succeeds Gina Brown as principal at Chaparral. Brown’s contract was not renewed last month, following an investigation into an alleged incident regarding a text conversation between her and her administrators that surfaced on social media.
Jacqulyn Bridge, who was an assistant principal at Chaparral High, will succeed Etienne as principal of Eastern Hills Middle School in July.
Rancier Middle School will kick off the 23-24 school year with a familiar face returning as principal, Janelle Muhammad.
Cynetria McGriff will be the new principal of Manor Middle School.
Impassioned residents speak up for beloved Harker Heights coach
In a packed boardroom Tuesday, Killeen ISD trustees heard from 16 individuals who spoke on behalf of suspended Harker Heights High School basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt, who has filed a Level III Employee Grievance with the district.
Board members were scheduled to discuss the grievance in closed session near the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
Speakers made passionate pleas for board members to review the details of an investigation that was used by the University Interscholastic League to hand down a 1-year suspension of Coach Bobbitt, which included three years of probation for both the coach and the entire basketball team. UIL announced the suspension Nov. 14, 2022.
Rappers, alternative rock band to headline Freedom Fest entertainment
Fort Cavazos is turning the calendar back to the ’90s with its live entertainment offerings for Freedom Fest, scheduled for June 23.
Confirmed entertainers for the Independence Day celebration are Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc and Bowling for Soup.
Freedom Fest goes from 4-10 p.m. June 23 at Phantom Warrior Stadium at Fort Cavazos. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Killeen breaks ground on new senior center
The City of Killeen’s Recreation Services Department broke ground Tuesday on a renovation and building project at the Rosa Hereford Community Center and Bob Gilmore Senior Center, , 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The previous Bob Gilmore Center, which used to be in another building nearby, provided quality services and programs to residents 55 years old and older, and was first constructed in 1977. It was demolished in March 2022, due to structural inefficiencies.
The new facilities will include a large billiard room, banquet facilities, senior lunch program, ceramics and card rooms, according to a city news release. Seniors will also have access to the gym, weight room and aerobics room, as well as meeting rooms. There will also be pickleball courts and a dining courtyard outside.
