Missing girl - suspect.png

Simon Ryan Salais IV

 Courtesy Photo

Man arrested after taking Cove teen to Denver, Colorado; accused of soliciting her

A 33-year-old Denver, Colorado, man was arrested at his home after receiving a warrant for his arrest from Coryell County a day after he reportedly drove a Copperas Cove teen to his home.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.