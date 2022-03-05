Army drops charges against Fort Hood staff sergeant
Almost exactly a year after charges were first filed, a court-martial case against Fort Hood Staff Sgt. Sandy Marquis has been dismissed, Fort Hood officials confirmed Friday afternoon.
On March 8, 2021, Fort Hood officials charged Marquis, 39, a logistician in the 1st Cavalry Division’s Sustainment Brigade, with two counts of child endangerment, and one count of obstruction of justice — charges Marquis consistently denied for the past year. Read more about her case here: https://bit.ly/3i6fthv.
The Marquis case was officially withdrawn Wednesday, but the Herald was unable to receive confirmation from Fort Hood officials until Friday afternoon.
Move to bring a new grocery store to north Killeen still in the works
After more than two years of negotiations, the effort to bring a new grocery store to north Killeen is still ongoing and it’s unclear how close to reality a new supermarket is to coming to the northern part of town.
The construction of a new grocery store would fill the gaps that were left there when two north Killeen grocery stores — H-E-B and IGA — closed down in 2019, forcing thousands of local residents to travel to other parts of Killeen for their grocery needs.
Killeen Councilwoman Mellisa Brown commented on a recent Herald Facebook post Wednesday that the City Council received an update saying the developers hoped to break ground by the end of March. Brown said the Killeen Economic Development Corporation is trying to set up a meeting on March 15 to receive a more detailed update about the project. Brown said in a interview on Friday there may be a delay in the groundbreaking and more information wouldn’t be available until after the meeting.
Fort Hood garrison commander gives update on Russia, housing
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee hosted Col. Chad R. Foster, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander, Thursday at the Central Texas Home Builders Association in Heights for an update on what’s going on at Fort Hood.
Foster, who is also a resident of Harker Heights, spoke to the group of business and community leaders about a range of topics from the problems soldiers are having finding housing to when soldiers may be able to take off their masks in public areas on post.
Foster also spoke about the readiness of Fort Hood soldiers, the efforts in place to modernize and the innovations the post is making to increase the quality of life of soldiers and their families.
He then stressed that while there are a lot of fears from the community about what is going on with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are no units on Fort Hood who have orders to deploy to Europe to fulfill North Atlantic Treaty Organization obligations. However, Fort Hood units are on “a heightened level of readiness,” according to post officials, and one local brigade is already in Europe as part of an annual rotation.
Dozens attend unaccompanied veteran’s Killeen burial
More than 100 people paid tribute to U.S. Army veteran Pfc. Billy Noel Myrick Thursday as he was laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Myrick, of Waco, served from 1958 to 1959 and was honorably discharged, according to Texas Veterans Land Board records. The Texas Veterans Land Board was unable to locate any of Myrick’s family members or friends, so the service and burial were deemed unaccompanied, according to the organization.
Pfc. Myrick’s ceremony marked the Veteran Land Board’s 100th unaccompanied burial held at the Killeen veterans cemetery and the 170th between all four state veterans cemeteries since the program was initiated by VLB Chairman George P. Bush in 2015.
The Texas Veterans Land Board works with local communities and fellow veteran service organizations to ensure no veteran is left behind.
