Boyd defeats incumbent Harris in District 4 Killeen City Council race
Michael Boyd will be sworn in this week as the newest member of the Killeen City Council after defeating three-term incumbent Steve Harris in an election on June 12.
Boyd earned 248 votes in the election, to 153 from Harris, winning 62% to 38%, according to unofficial results from the city.
With the victory, Boyd will be the District 4 representative on the Killeen City Council. He is expected to take the oath of office Tuesday after the council officially canvasses the votes. According to results from the city, 401 votes were cast, a voter turnout of less than 2% of registered district voters.
One of four districts in the city, District 4, which is the western side of the city, has the second most registered voters with 22,353 and is where many of the city’s new houses are being built. Only District 4 voters were allowed to vote in the election.
Killeen drive-by shooting may be related to Austin mass shooting
A drive-by shooting in Killeen on June 8 that injured a juvenile may be related to the mass shooting on Austin’s famous Sixth Street on Saturday that killed a tourist and injured 13 others.
The Killeen juvenile was also shot in the Austin shooting Saturday that made nationwide headlines, and his statements to Austin police provided key details leading to the arrest of Killeen 17-year-old Jeremiah Tabb.
Tabb was arrested Monday at Harker Heights High School, where he was going to summer school, and remained in Travis County Jail on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
The Killeen juvenile told Austin police that Tabb had already shot him in the leg in Killeen a few days earlier, according to an arrest affidavit for Tabb.
Police in Killeen have a complaint on file from that shooting, according to the affidavit.
It’s unclear if the juvenile, who was shot in the leg in both the Killeen and Austin shootings, told Killeen police the same thing that he told Austin police — that Tabb was involved in the Killeen June 8 shooting.
KPD has not said if Tabb was involved in the June 8 shooting.
Killeen airport’s enplanements back up over pre-COVID numbers
May marked the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport’s return to pre-pandemic levels of monthly passengers. Enplaned passengers totaled 13,060, 10% higher than May 2019 and 340% higher than May 2020, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
A drop in passenger levels directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, and by April, the number of passengers had dropped by 86%. Passenger numbers began recovering in July 2020, but the severe winter storm in February of this year resulted in another steep decline.
While the pandemic has challenged passenger levels over the past year, federal grant and relief funding has maintained airport operations and created opportunities for improvements, according to the news release from the city.
Killeen ISD, city representatives tackle crime in joint meeting
The day after police arrested a local high school student wanted in connection with the deadly Austin Sixth Street shooting, city and school district officials met at City Hall to discuss ways to tackle the area’s crime problem.
City of Killeen and the Killeen school district officials discussed a proposed joint crime reduction committee Tuesday, which if approved by the board and city council, would consist of representatives from Killeen ISD, Killeen, Bell County and Fort Hood. The committee’s purpose would be to study crime, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate and execute efforts, according to the committee’s proposed agreement.
KISD Board Vice President Susan Jones said one way to tackle the crime problem may be to start at home with students’ parents.
KISD Superintendent John Craft said the district offers a number of resources and classes for parents but the problem is a lack of engagement.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said the crime committee should look at increasing mental health services where possible, but encouraged the two entities to come to an agreement about the committee quickly so the hard work of tackling Killeen’s crime problem can begin.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King reiterated that the crime committee’s agreement needed to be solidified before the two entities tackle the issue at hand.
