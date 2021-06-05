Bell County judge ends COVID-19 emergency declaration on Tuesday
Bell County Judge David Blackburn on Tuesday officially ended the local disaster declaration issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blackburn’s decision comes as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19 and restrictions slowly ease.
The local declaration had been in place since March 18, 2020. Bell County is now one of several counties that have ended their emergency declarations.
Blackburn said he originally wanted to wait until Gov. Greg Abbott repealed the state declaration before repealing the county’s but decided to move forward on it Tuesday.
Although the order ending, Blackburn said this was not an end to the county helping with vaccination efforts.
Blackburn said the county will continue to work with federal, state and local entities to continue to get people vaccinated, but will assume a support role. He said local health care companies and pharmacies would be the entities taking the lead in vaccinations.
KISD takes down COVID-19 online dashboard after almost a year
The Killeen Independent School District removed its online COVID-19 tracker after almost a year of regular use Tuesday.
In the district’s monthly newsletter, Killeen ISD said the COVID-19 dashboard will no longer be updated and available online as of Tuesday.
The online coronavirus dashboard kept track of weekly positive cases of coronavirus, among students at staff, at each KISD school as well as the total number of positive cases to date since March 2020.
As of the last time the dashboard was still active, KISD had five active cases district-wide — four students and one staff member.
The decision to nix the dashboard was first announced during the district’s May 18 daytime workshop meeting.
Juvenile dies of gunshot wounds in Memorial Day incident in Killeen
The Killeen Police Department has identified a victim in a deadly shooting on Memorial Day.
Police said in a news release Thursday, the victim was a 16-year-old male. His name will not be released due to his age, police said.
KPD said they identified him “through fingerprints by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences.”
Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Dickens Avenue in north Killeen around 1:21 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a young man lying on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release.
The victim was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood, where he later died from his injuries.
Deceased body found in Killeen backyard on Memorial Day
A person was found dead in a Killeen backyard on Memorial Day, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department Tuesday.
According to police, on Monday at approximately 4:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Adams Avenue in reference to a suspicious circumstances call.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a deceased body in the backyard of a residence,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Tuesday. “Officers were unable to locate any identification and the body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The identity is pending the results from the medical examiner.”
Cove Boys and Girls Club opens first permanent facility on Wednesday
The Copperas Cove Boys and Girls Club staff opened up the doors to its first permanent facility on Wednesday.
Approximately three years ago, the Boys and Girls Club began raising funds for the purchase of land and to build a permanent facility.
About two years ago, an anonymous donor gifted the land adjacent to 206 Laura St. that the club pegged as the future location of the Cove facility.
Earlier this year, that same donor gifted the club with transfer of ownership of two buildings at 206 Laura St. The buildings used to operate as a child care facility and Texas Charity Bingo.
Renovations will need to be made to the building that was a bingo hall. Officials said the club hopes to have renovations complete by the end of the summer.
When fully operational, the club will be able to serve 150 children, which is an increase of about 50 from its last temporary location in Cove.
The club also plans to build a gymnasium, a teen center and a playground on the land adjacent to the buildings.
Here are the top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from May 30 through June 5.
1) “3 arrested in Harker Heights prostitution sting” — https://bit.ly/3gsdt11
2) “New fashion store in Killeen celebrates ribbon-cutting Tuesday” — https://bit.ly/3prqQSR
3) “Police: ‘Deceased body’ found in Killeen backyard” — https://bit.ly/3pn8Lpg
4) “Eleven arraigned in Bell County over Memorial Day weekend” — https://bit.ly/3vXMH6W
5) “New Killeen restaurant could open this month” — https://bit.ly/3cmKCK1
6) “Two indicted after woman caught in crossfire near Killeen Mall” — https://bit.ly/3vVCaJJ
7) “Killeen man arrested on money laundering charge” — https://bit.ly/3pnD1A8
8) “10-year barber opens barber shop in Cove” — https://bit.ly/34OQck7
9) “New high school in south Killeen taking shape” — https://bit.ly/3gb2UPI
10) “Killeen police ask for help with identifying robbery suspect” — https://bit.ly/3imdsOn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.