Brandon Hogan, a Coryell County Jail prisoner who escaped from custody near Gatesville on Monday, was still on the run as of Saturday afternoon.
According to county officials, Hogan jumped a fence and escaped while on a supervised three-man work detail at Seaton Cemetery near Leon junction in the Gatesville area.
Attempted abduction
A Harker Heights man, 28-year-old Marco Gonzalez, is accused of luring and attempting to abduct an elementary-shool girl into his vehicle about a half-mile away from Harker Heights Elementary School.
According to a news release from the Harker Heights Police Department, two bystanders “thwarted” Gonzalez’s abduction attempt on Wednesday and retrieved the girl from the car.
As of Saturday afternoon, Gonzalez is being held at the Bell County Jail. He is facing a $500,000 bail bond and is charged with kidnapping.
Homicide
The Killeen Police Department identified and charged the suspect who was arrested in connection to a shooting death in the 600 block of Leo Lane on Thursday.
Antonio Bernard Heath, 40, has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, according to a press release issued by the department Friday evening.
Heath was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, and his bond was set at $1.1 million.
This was the 14th homicide this year, KPD said. The 13th homicide of the year came with a shooting on Sept. 19 that police say was conducted by Army Spc. Michael Leonard Moore, who is accused of killing his girlfriend.
Chaparral reconstruction
An interlocal agreement to expand Chaparral Road got the green light from Killeen on Tuesday. The project, which will cost Killeen $3.5 million, will expand the road from two lanes to five. Also involved in the agreement is Bell County, who will pay no more than $3 million, Harker Heights, who will pay $224,487 and the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization, who will pay $17.2 million.
However, Killeen’s net cost for the project may be zero if developer Bruce Whitis follows through with an agreement to pay $4.1 million as part of a Bell County municipal utility district (MUD).
Killeen City Councilman Ken Wilkerson said later that the potential net zero cost is “partially the reason I surrendered to Bell County’s ridiculous ‘offer.’ If we are effectively paying nothing (as promised by our staff) to fix the problem created by a KISD decision, let’s roll.”
Construction on the project will begin no earlier than 2025.
