3 dead in separate fatal shootings
Two people died from fatal gunshot wounds on July 31 — one in Killeen and one in Harker Heights — and another died on Aug. 1.
Deon Dewayne Elliot, 36, died when he was shot at Naked City Club in Killeen around 2:45 a.m.
In Harker Heights, Skyler Mills, 24, died after being shot at a residence in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
On Sunday, 25-year-old Kentaro Cooper was killed when he was shot while working at a Valero Convenience Store in the 3900 block of Trimmier Road in Killeen.
One person has been charged with deadly conduct, a misdemeanor, related to the shooting at the club in Killeen, police said earlier this week.
All shootings are still being investigated.
VA to start processing disability claims for certain conditions related to burn pits
The Department of Veterans Affairs began processing veteran disability claims Monday for three illnesses believed to be related to exposure to burn pits used in the Southwest Asia theater of operations.
Asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis will now be presumed to have been caused by exposure to particulate matter, such as the smoke from burn pits, for service members deployed to Southwest Asia if the conditions manifested within 10 years of a qualifying deployment.
Those three conditions are the only ones so far that can be presumed to have been caused by military service. Other illnesses, such as rare cancers, have not yet been approved for presumption.
In order for a condition to be treated by the VA, it must be documented that it developed during military service and because of that service. Many veterans who developed conditions and diseases after deploying to the Middle East and eastern Africa have been unable to seek treatment for those illnesses due to an inability to prove it was caused during their service.
The military, in many locations, used open burn pits to destroy plastics, batteries, medical waste, ammunition and everything in between so it would not fall into enemy hands or impact the environment. More than 3.7 million active-duty service members and veterans were exposed to the toxic smoke from open burn pits in areas such as Iraq and Afghanistan during the War on Terror.
Killeen council proposes lower property tax rate
With a 6-1 vote, the Killeen city set a preliminary tax rate at 71.69 cents per $100 valuation at its special city council meeting Tuesday. If adopted, the rate is expected to go into effect in October.
The proposed tax rate is down from the current tax rate of 73.30 cents, and accounts for a potential $24 million bond. City council members largely supported the measure, except for Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who advocated for a lower tax rate.
The preliminary tax rate is also known as the “tax ceiling.” According to municipal ordinances, the preliminary tax rate creates a boundary for council discussion within which city council can work.
City council is also bounded by Senate Bill 2, less commonly known as the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019, which sets a cap of 3.5% for potential property tax levy increases on the average homesteader.
11 city employees have COVID, 18 in quarantine, says Killeen official
An update on the COVID-19 situation in Killeen was provided during a council meeting Tuesday night amid a spike in coronavirus cases statewide and nationally.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski gave a presentation on behalf of the city during the workshop meeting at City Hall. The presentation broke down information from Bell County Public Health officials, which also gave a look at local case numbers, hospitalizations, city employee cases and what the city was most concerned about.
Currently, there are 11 city employees who have received a positive COVID test, A total of 18 city employees are in quarantine, which includes the 11 who tested positive and seven others who were exposed, according to the presentation.
Kubinski said the case numbers, as well as hospitalizations were consistent with numbers around the same time last year.
