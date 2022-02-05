Cove intersection modified after fiery crash
As motorists approach the intersection of Big Divide Road and U.S. Highway 190 in Copperas Cove, they will be met with a couple of flashing, temporary stoplights after a fiery crash happened there on Tuesday.
A dump truck hauling a trailer and traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 190 struck a black Dodge pickup truck trying to make a turn onto eastbound Highway 190, Cove police said.
After striking the pickup, the dump truck hit the traffic signal pole, which resulted in a damaging fire. In the aftermath, the dump truck was significantly damaged, and the signal light pole was charred and crumpled atop the dump truck.
One injury was reported from the wreck, and the driver of the dump truck escaped the cab before police and fire officials arrived on scene.
Developers weigh in on proposed Killeen ordinance
Time appeared to be the main sticking point for members of the building community at a Killeen “stakeholder” meeting Monday at City Hall.
Developers Joshua Welch, Gary Purser and engineer Scott Brooks were at the forefront of the meeting alongside about a dozen more developers, engineers and others that would be impacted by an ordinance establishing stricter requirements for traffic impact analyses.
The city of Killeen was represented by City Engineer Andrew Zagars, Director of Planning Wallis Meshier, City Manager Kent Cagle and Assistant Manager Danielle Singh. Council members Michael Boyd and Mellisa Brown were also present at the discussion.
The developers appeared much more relaxed at the informal, sit-down setting compared to the formal public discussion held last Monday, but there was still an element of tension as the two sides attempted to come to a compromise on the ordinance requirements.
City narrows municipal judge search to six
The Killeen City Council has narrowed its search for a municipal judge to replace sitting Judge Mark Kimball, who has worked with the city since 2014, to just six out of a total pool of 24 applicants.
Since the deadline to submit an application closed on Jan. 17, the city has narrowed the pool of 24 applicants with three reserve applicants, Mayor Jose Segarra said Monday.
The position pays $120,000 to $135,000 annually.
Icy roads, single digit temps, ravage Central Texas
Traffic was slow-going Thursday as few ventured out into sub-freezing temperatures and icy conditions in the wake of Winter Storm Landon. It was the second winter storm in as many years for the Killeen area, though this year’s did not wreak as much havoc as last year’s.
Still, the impending approach of the winter storm sent hundreds — if not thousands — flocking to area grocery stores to stock up before the storm’s arrival.
Some shelves at area stores were largely empty in the couple days leading up to the storm.
What some remarked to the Herald as a big difference, however, was the power staying on. For the most part, power outages during Winter Storm Landon, were scattered across the area, though there was a concentrated outage of more than 600 on Thursday afternoon.
By Saturday, road conditions were mostly back to normal.
Schools change classification after UIL realignment
Several schools dropped from 6A to 5A after enrollment numbers necessitated their realignment when the University Interscholastic League announced the biennial changes Thursday.
While the goal is to level the playing field, the results completely fractured District 12-6A, ripping longtime opponents apart and spreading the pieces across Central Texas with the five Killeen ISD schools landing in three separate districts.
Harker Heights is Killeen ISD’s lone school to remain in Class 6A – the states largest classification – and it still resides in District 12 along with Copperas Cove, Temple and Bryan as it has in recent years, but rivals Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker and Belton were relocated and replaced by Hutto, Pflugerville Weiss and Waco Midway.
Class 6A consists of schools with enrollments of at least 2,225 students.
Killeen, Ellison and Shoemaker dropped to District 4-5A, Division I along with Lake Belton, Cleburne, Granbury, Midlothian, Red Oak and Waco.
With the addition of Lake Belton altering the area’s enrollments, Belton dropped all the way to Class 5A, Division II, and it will be joined by new Killeen school Chaparral, Elgin, Leander Rouse, Pflugerville, Pflugerville Connally and Waco University in District 11.
In volleyball and basketball, the seven-team District 12-6A field remains the same, but the Class 5A districts are merged to a degree. Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker and Belton are reunited in District 22-5A along with Chaparral, Lake Belton, Waco and Waco University.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 were:
1) “Not all agree with Cove ISD punishment for boys basketball fans” — https://bit.ly/3GHvx2h
2) “Central Texas braces for Winter Storm Landon” — https://bit.ly/3Lcrmi3
3) “KPD drug bust finds pounds of marijuana” — https://bit.ly/3smGa5c
4) “NWS confirms freezing rain, sleet on the way” — https://bit.ly/3J2K6Pm
5) “Snow this week in Killeen? It’s possible” — https://bit.ly/3rDbhKV
6) “Killeen area grocery stores announce early closures” — https://bit.ly/330bQ7X
7) “1 injured in fiery crash in Copperas Cove” — https://bit.ly/333jgHA
8) “Temperatures continue to fall as Killeen area battles Winter Storm Landon” — https://bit.ly/34kGUjl
9) “Icy roads, single digit wind chills expected today” — https://bit.ly/3gqtVPz
10) “NWS: Winter storm conditions may last through Saturday” — https://bit.ly/3smH4yC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.