Family seeks help in aftermath of Thanksgiving fire
A Killeen family who lost their home and vital medical equipment in a fire on Thanksgiving Day is asking the community for assistance.
Sha Washington, the daughter of John and Giselle Arman, set up a GoFundMe account Thursday to help her parents with basic necessities in the aftermath of the tragic fire at their home.
The fire happened around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, city spokeswoman Janell Ford said in a news release Friday. The last unit cleared the scene approximately six hours later — around 11:20 p.m. Thursday — Ford said. The cause has not been determined but did start in a “back-room addition” of the house, the release said.
Building inspectors deemed the house uninhabitable and the Red Cross was called.
Retired Staff Sgt. John Arman, Washington said, built his house in the 5700 block of Jim Avenue when the subdivision off Clear Creek Road was brand new.
Underwater weed menacing Stillhouse Hollow Lake
An invasive, underwater weed is overtaking Stillhouse Hollow Lake and troubling area fishermen with no tangible solution in sight.
Bob Maindelle, owner of Holding the Line Guide Service, said the weed called hydrilla, regarded as one of the most invasive plants in the world, has “hit an all-time high” at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Hydrilla, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute, was originally sold and imported as an aquarium plant in the 1950s. Since then, it’s spread to almost every state in the country.
The plant is identified by its small, bright green, pointed leaves with serrated edges arranged in whorls of three to eight with stems capable of growing up to 30 feet long.
Contract closes for new 370-unit apartment complex in Killeen
The NRP Group has officially closed its contract with the city, effectively giving the green light to begin construction on what is to be the city’s new 370-unit apartment complex in north Killeen.
Anna Rose, a marketing content specialist for the NRP Group, confirmed Tuesday that the deal was officially closed as of Friday.
The $55 million complex was approved by the Killeen Public Facility Corporation, a body tasked with attracting and facilitating the creation of large businesses and projects.
The corporation is made up of Killeen City Council members, including the mayor and city manager.
As a result of the city’s agreement with the NRP Group, Killeen will receive $350,000 in “origination fees” which have so far not been officially earmarked, though City Council members have collectively thrown out recommendations to use it for youth programs or rental subsidies.
The complex, which will be situated near the corner of W.S. Young Drive and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard close to the Rosa Hereford Killeen community center, will feature a club room, a pool, gym, and other resort-style amenities.
Fort Hood dining facilities compete to win annual Thanksgiving competition
Lt. Gen. Pat White announced on Tuesday that the Iron Horse Restaurant was the winner of the 2021 Thanksgiving meal competition. The Theodore Roosevelt Restaurant came in second place.
Each dining facility on Fort Hood takes place in the annual competition. The facilities decorate every surface and have fun themes such as Patriot Inn’s “Hollywood” or Theodore Roosevelt’s “Around the World.”
Some had intricate ice sculptures and art, fun dioramas and detailed cakes to make their building stand out from the rest.
Despite not having the competition in 2020, spirits were still high as soldiers entered the dining hall to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal.
Killeen food pantry feeds 1,000 Army families
Just in time for Thanksgiving, 1,000 military families received free holiday groceries thanks to the hard work of the Killeen Food Care Center and more than 70 Army volunteers Monday.
Dozens of trucks and SUVs were seen lined up on North 16th Street Monday waiting to pick up free Thanksgiving goodies for active-duty military service members in need.
Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the Food Care Center, said the more than 20-year-old event means a lot to the community.
Each Thanksgiving basket came with a Honeysuckle White turkey, canned fruit and vegetables, macaroni and cheese, gravy, a box of dressing, a loaf of bread and one dessert item.
