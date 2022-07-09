Food banks see increased demand amid inflation
Killeen-area food banks reported a significant increase in services after the pandemic, but the demand for food has only increased with high inflation, record gas prices and recent supply chain issues.
The Killeen Food Care Center reported it served 8,830 people in June — a record high. The previous record for people the center served in one month was 7,400, set in June of 2020. The local food bank broke another monthly record in June, serving 1,600 seniors in the month, according to the center’s Executive Director Raymond Cockrell.
Cockrell said the year started off slow but quickly gained traction as costs continued to rise.
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry hosts a mobile food distribution once a month at various locations in the Killeen-Fort Hood Area.
The pantry has also reported an increase in groceries served over the last three months.
In June, the pantry served 1,440 people and 384 households compared to the 963 people and 273 households in May, according to executive director Joseph Solomon.
Fireworks cause several area fires
Local firefighters were busy on the Fourth of July and the entire weekend battling blazes caused by the holiday popular fireworks. One of the most notable fires occurred under a bridge near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
At 10:06 p.m. on the holiday, the Harker Heights Fire Department responded to a “grass fire” south of the Long Bridge on Stillhouse Hollow Lake Road, the city said the next day.
Bell County’s fire marshal, Chris Mahlstedt, said fires like it highlight the problems associated with private firework use.
Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove each reported multiple fires caused by fireworks.
Two more Killeen city staff members resign
Less than a month after Killeen City Attorney Traci Briggs retired, two more high-ranking city staff officials have resigned.
Through a Texas Public Information Act request, the Killeen Daily Herald obtained the resignation letters of Executive Director of Finance Jonathan Locke and City Secretary Lucy Aldrich, with the latter’s last day scheduled for July 15 and Locke’s planned for July 22.
Aldrich has worked for the city for 19 years; Locke has been with the city for seven years.
Neither provided specific reasons for their resignations.
Bell County Annex project moving forward
Construction of a new Bell County Annex in Killeen is expected to move forward after a vote by the Bell County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, FME News Service reported.
The court approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Killeen in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Russell Schneider in opposition. The agreement would make way for a new annex in downtown Killeen at the site of the former First National Bank, 507 N. Gray St.
Previously, the court was concerned about the project’s timeline.
Bell County COVID threat raised to medium
The Bell County Health District raised the community concern levels in the county from low to medium last week, FME News Service reported.
The Community Level is based on a combination of three factors- the number of new cases of COVID-19 over the past 7-day period, the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions over the same 7-day period, and the percent of inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to a news release from the district.
