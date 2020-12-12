Former Killeen man dies for role in 1999 slayings
Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old Killeen man, died Thursday at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, for his role in a double slaying on Fort Hood property in 1999.
Bernard was convicted of participating in the murders of youth pastors Todd and Stacie Bagley on June 21, 1999. He set their car on fire, with the couple’s bodies in the trunk, after the pair had been shot by another man who already was executed earlier this year.
Bernard was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m. Eastern time.
He directed his last words to the family of the couple he played a role in killing.
“I’m sorry,” he said, lifting his head and looking at witness-room windows. “That’s the only words that I can say that completely capture how I feel now and how I felt that day.”
Bernard was 18 at the time of the crimes. Another Killeen man, Christopher Vialva, was executed for his role in the crime on Sept. 24.
Just before the execution was scheduled, Bernard’s lawyers filed papers with the Supreme Court seeking to halt the execution, but the high court denied the request, clearing the way for the execution to proceed.
President Donald Trump reinstated federal executions after a 17-year hiatus.
Sweeping changes: 14 Fort Hood leaders, including 2 generals, relieved of duty or suspended
The U.S. Army released the results of its Independent Review Committee at Fort Hood Tuesday.
Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy directed that Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, III Corps deputy commanding general for support, and Col. Ralph Overland and Command Sgt. Maj. Bradley Knapp, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander and command sergeant major, be relieved of their duties. The secretary also directed the suspension of Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Broadwater and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas C. Kenny, 1st Cavalry Division commander and command sergeant major, pending the outcome of a new Army Regulation 15-6 investigation of 1st Cavalry Division’s command climate and Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.
As a matter of policy and to protect individual privacy, the Army will not release the names of the battalion level and below commanders and leaders who received administrative action, a news release from the Army stated.
McCarthy ordered the Army independent review in response to the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who reported to family members that she was sexually harassed at Fort Hood prior to her disappearance and death earlier this year. Her case drew worldwide headlines and cast a shadow over Fort Hood with dozens of protests outside the gates that went on for months. Protesters, some who called for the closure of Fort Hood, said Army leaders on post do little for soldiers who go missing, and the current method of reporting sexual assaults and harassment needs to change.
The administrative actions are expected to trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments. Those punishments could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge.
Dozens attend city workshop on proposed housing development
Killeen residents had the opportunity Thursday to hear a presentation, and voice their concerns, about a proposed $51 million housing development on the city’s north side.
More than 40 residents showed up for the event, which started at 5 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Attendees asked multiple questions regarding adequate infrastructure for the project, traffic congestion, property taxes and others.
The proposed development, which would be located on 25.77 acres of land near the intersection of Business 190 and W.S. Young Drive, would be developed via a proposed Public Facility Corporation, which would require city council approval for both its creation and its certificate of formation.
The Killeen City Council earlier this week tabled a vote on rezoning the land on which the project would be located in order to accommodate the development.
Tri-County Toy Run brings hundreds of donations
The Tri-County Toy Run of Central Texas held its 28th annual event last Sunday starting with a breakfast meet up at American Legion Post 133 in Temple and then making a 55 mile trek to Putters ‘N’ Gutters in Lampasas.
“This year’s run was a really smooth ride,” said Bruce Raymond, chairman of the toy run. “I did not get any reports of accidents and in Copperas Cove they (Copperas Cove Police Department) did great directing traffic at the intersection and everyone had their areas secured for us to ride today. It went like clockwork.”
Participants who were part of the ride donated a new toy or $10 for the cause. Raymond said the toy run donates to local non-profits in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
Raymond said that between toys and monetary donations, the total amount donated was around $45,000, which is around average of what the toy run normally takes in.
New KISD high school to be named Chaparral High School
The high school being built on Chaparral Road finally has a name after the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees voted to approve it on Tuesday.
The new school will be named Chaparral High School. The vote to approve was 4-3 with Board members Marvin Rainwater, Corbett Lawler and Minerva Trujillo voting against the name.
The board deliberated on a name for around 45 minutes before a motion was made and the vote took place.
The $147 million high school is set to open in fall 2022.
During deliberation, board members discussed naming the school Bill Yowell High School, after the successful Killeen businessman who died in 2017.
Board Member Minerva Trujillo spoke about Yowell during the meeting.
“Bill Yowell and the Yowell family have done so much for the community and he is deserving of having a school named in his honor,” she said.
Another name that was discussed after it was first introduced by Board Member Susan Jones, was Jimmie Don Aycock, a former KISD board member and Killeen veterinarian who served in the Texas Legislature and worked to improve public education in Texas.
Jones spoke about why she would support naming the school after Aycock.
“Jimmie Don Aycock was an incredible man that did so much for public education in Texas. That is a name I would vote for the school to be named after,” she said.
Killeen council votes on police funding, impact fee consideration
At its Tuesday meeting the Killeen City Council approved funding for the Killeen Police Department, despite comments from several meeting attendees who spoke against it.
The council approved the purchase of equipment and ammunition from GT Distributors, Inc. for not to exceed $190,000 and for uniforms and duty gear from Galls LLC, not to exceed $160,000, along with five other consent agenda items, in a 6-1 consensus vote.
Nick Bezzel and Travis Johnson of the Elmer Geronimo Platt Gun Club spoke during the citizens comments section. Specifically, they spoke on behalf of Marvin Guy, who has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Killeen Police detective during the execution of a no-knock warrant in 2014. Guy has remained in the Bell County Jail since that time.
“As your constituent, he should not be sitting there unjustly,” Bezzel said, adding that he opposes funding for the Killeen Police Department items listed on the agenda, due to what he said are department policies that disproportionately target Black residents of Killeen.
During the workshop that followed the regular council meeting, the the council unanimously passed a motion by Harris to move the issue of water and sewer impact fees back for future discussion, most likely after the new year, and to request city staff to develop an action plan related to the issue.
Charged to developers and builders, impact fees help municipalities recoup costs of building roads and infrastructure up to new developments and structures. The fees have been talked about for years in city meetings, as city leaders also dealt with budget cuts and how to best fund the police department.
The Killeen City Council turned down the implementation of impact fees in a 4-3 vote earlier this year after area developers complained Killeen’s growth would be stunted if impact fees became a reality.
Compiled by Thaddeus Imerman
