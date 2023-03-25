May 9: Fort Hood will become Fort Cavazos
Fort Hood will officially change its name to Fort Cavazos on May 9, officials said last week.
The “redesignation” will honor the “Texas-born hero of the Korean and Vietnam wars, Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos. The ceremony will be held at the III Armored Corps Headquarters here,” Fort Hood said in a news release.
The post is one of nine U.S. Army installations being renamed after a congressional mandate to remove the names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America.
Fort Hood is named after Gen. John Bell Hood, a Texas general and advocate for slavery, who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War.
Joe Lombardi receives final farewell at Copperas Cove event
Copperas Cove High School gymnasium was filled with stories, memories and a spray of Bulldawg blue and gold Monday evening as dozens of family, friends, and fans gathered to say farewell to a local legend, Joe Francisco Lombardi Jr.
Commonly known as “Big Joe” for his larger-than-life personality and booming broadcaster’s voice, Lombardi was a longtime central Texas radio personality who announced Cove High football games and other sports for more than four decades.
He died March 9 after complications from pneumonia and spending about 10 days in the hospital. He was 75.
Trial set to begin in case of soldier accused of killing BLM protester
Dozens of people are set to testify during a trial of an ex-Fort Hood soldier who is accused of shooting and killing a Black Lives Matter protester in downtown Austin nearly three years ago.
Sgt. Daniel Perry, 35, who was stationed at Fort Hood at that time, was working as a rideshare driver on the night of July 25, 2020, when during a Black Lives Matter protest, he shot and killed 28-year-old Garrett Foster. Foster was armed with an assault-style rifle at the time.
Travis County court records show the trial is set to begin on Monday in the 147th Judicial District Court, over which Judge Cliff Brown presides. Perry is charged with murder and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.
He is no longer stationed at Fort Hood.
10 applicants picked for new downtown Killeen committee
Ten applicants have been chosen to represent the newly created Killeen Downtown Advisory Committee, and one spot on the new, 11-member advisory board remains to be filled.
City officials have said that forming such a committee is a requirement of the Texas Main Street application process, expected to be complete this year. Full designation is anticipated for 2024.
Chosen for the new downtown committee — listed by the organizations they represent — are: Killeen Arts Commission (Ashley Rodriguez), Heritage Preservation Board (Albert Galbreath), Fort Hood (Tenesa Davis), Downtown Merchant Association (Norman Mitchell), Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce (Khandiese Cooper) and Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce (Rebekah Moon). An applicant had not been identified for the Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce.
The recommendations for at-large representatives are Sharon Hines, Carlos Pineda, Toni Ringgold and Melanie Baak.
Cornyn: ‘More to be uncovered’ in Fort Hood soldier’s death investigation
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn during a conference call with members of the media last week questioned the initial investigation into a Fort Hood soldier’s death.
Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz was found dead on March 13, according to reports from Fort Hood.
Cornyn hosted the conference call less than a week following separate news conferences hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens and III Corps and Fort Hood Commander Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe.
Ruiz, a combat engineer served with the 1st Cavalry Division for the past 15 months. The Army Criminal Investigation Division and the chain of command are investigating her death.
