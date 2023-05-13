Cavazos in, Hood out, as one of the largest Army posts in the free world gets new name
It’s official: The name of Fort Hood is now Fort Cavazos.
Army leaders on the post adjacent to Killeen made the name change during a ceremony on May 9.
The ceremony marked the end of an era. To mark the official name change, Fort Hood garrison’s colors — a large yellow and red flag — were cased for the final time on post at the III Armored Corps headquarters.
Immediately after, a new garrison flag was unfurled for the very first time, signalling to the world that Fort Cavazos garrison was ready to begin its duty as “The Great Place.”
Council approves Lopez as police chief
The Killeen City Council last week approved the appointment of Pedro “Pete” Lopez Jr. as Killeen’s new police chief.
The council unanimously approved his hiring as part of Tuesday’s consent agenda with a 6-0 vote.
Lopez, 57, met with the council during the May 2 meeting and answered lingering questions the council members had. He will start June 5 and receive a salary of $190,000 per year. Lopez will be the City of Killeen’s first Latino police chief.
Lopez has served in law enforcement for 35 years and was a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in the U.S. Army, serving from 1984 to 2011 for a total of 27 years with the Army and Army Reserve.
16-year-old dies, 2 others injured in Killeen shooting
A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other people were shot outside a local convenience store in central Killeen last week.
A police news release said officers were en route to the shooting May 8 when they were told a shooting victim was at an address in the 1600 block of Becker Drive, less than a mile from the Star Mart Convenience Store where the shooting took place. According to police, they recovered multiple shell casings in the parking lot of the store.
According to the release, officers arriving to the address on Becker Drive located three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
The mother of the deceased teenager called the killing a “cold-blooded murder” and feared “street justice” will take over the streets.
Teacher charged with online solicitation of a minor, resigns from KISD
A Killeen ISD elementary school teacher was arrested last weekend on a charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14, and has since resigned from the school district, officials confirmed Friday.
Klay M. Camp, a Jarrell resident, was booked into Williamson County Jail on May 6, and released two days later on a $100,000 bond, jail records show. The Texas Attorney General’s Office — which routinely conducts online stings in the search for “suspected child predators” — was the arresting agency, according to jail records.
Killeen ISD sent a letter to parents of elementary students he had taught in his time at the district.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from May 7 through May 13 were:
1) “Fort Hood to officially become Fort Cavazos on Tuesday” — https://bit.ly/3pDLXpv
2) “Woman barred from Killeen furniture store; married couple wrote hot checks for $9,000 worth of TVs, appliances” — https://bit.ly/3MoKBYD
3) “An end of an era, a new beginning” — https://bit.ly/3MnJWXn
4) “16-year-old dies, 2 others injured in Killeen shooting” — https://bit.ly/44UtHrY
5) “KPD makes 13 arrests, seizes 11 guns, 5 pounds of marijuana during operation” — https://bit.ly/3nXJR3b
6) “What is the precise moment Fort Hood will become Fort Cavazos?” — https://bit.ly/3M1uvCT
7) “Lampasas senior graduating No. 1 in her class; heading to Harvard” — https://bit.ly/42OEpyo
8) “Teacher charged with online solicitation of a minor, resigns from KISD” — https://bit.ly/3pEuEog
9) “Ellison grad named new chancellor of CTC” — https://bit.ly/41yep9t
10) “Gen. Hood, you have been relieved; Cavazos taking over as post namesake” — https://bit.ly/41xgmDc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.