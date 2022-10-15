Coryell fugitive on state most wanted list; reward offered
Brandon Hogan, who escaped from Coryell County Jail custody last month, is now on the state’s top 10 most wanted list with up to $7,500 in rewards if a tip leads to his capture, officials said at a news conference last week.
Hogan escaped by climbing over a fence while he was on a jail work crew at Seaton Cemetery, 333 Seaton Road in Leon Junction, on Sept. 26. Leon Junction, near North Fort Hood, is approximately 27 miles northwest of Temple and about 15 miles southeast of Gatesville.
Williams said Hogan was not qualified for a work detail due to the nature of his crimes, but said that the matter will be investigated once he’s been returned to custody.
Cagle, CTC caught off guard by Boyd’s unilateral park proposal, emails show
By proposing a shared-use agreement with Central Texas College for park land in west Killeen, City Councilman Michael Boyd caught City Manager Kent Cagle off guard because he unilaterally made the presentation during a CTC Board of Trustees meeting last month.
That’s according to emails the Herald obtained from the city of Killeen through a Texas Public Information Act request.
The morning after Boyd spoke to CTC trustees on Sept. 27 during the “chairman’s update” on the agenda, and for at least two days following that meeting, he exchanged emails with Cagle and CTC Deputy Chancellor Michelle Carter about his presentation. Specifically, they discussed Boyd’s intent and the protocol for formally approaching another governing body with such a proposal.
Texas Motor Sports ordered to pay theater volunteer in parking lot towing case
After volunteers with the Killeen community theater complained last month about their vehicles being towed from the theater’s parking lot, one of those volunteers has now won a small-claims lawsuit against the Harker Heights company that works with the tow truck company.
Last week, Bell County Justice of the Peace Greg Johnson ruled in favor of Vive Les Arts Theatre volunteer Erin Riddle, the owner of a vehicle which was towed from a parking lot outside the VLA theater on July 17.
Johnson ordered Texas Motor Sports to pay Riddle $170.15 — half of the tow bill — as well as $54 in court costs, for a total of $224.15, according to court documents.
The defendant, Perk Bearden, is the owner of Texas Motor Sports and runs a motorcycle safety course in the parking lot. His company holds a contract with Bill’s Towing to tow vehicles in the parking lot that block the area used for motorcycle classes which are held often on Saturday and Sunday. Bill’s was responsible for placing signs in the lot notifying motorists about unauthorized parking.
Trial date finally set in Marvin Guy case
After nearly eight and-a-half years and a handful of canceled trial dates, a man will have his day in court after being accused of shooting and killing a Killeen police officer during a no-knock raid in 2014.
Potential trial dates were batted around like ping pong balls during a status hearing on Thursday in the case of Marvin Louis Guy; but at the end of the hearing, a trial date of May 8, 2023, had been agreed upon.
Guy, 57, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He was being held on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges, including capital murder of a peace officer.
He is accused of shooting KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, and other officers, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
BOX:
The Top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from Oct. 9 through Oct. 15 were:
1) “KISD nurse investigated for running side business while at school” — https://bit.ly/3Vp9Qwp
2) “Killeen woman indicted after police said she broke into ex’s home” — https://bit.ly/3ELKPpd
3) “Fatal shooting of 14-year-old Sunday” — https://bit.ly/3D1vaRt
4) “Army CID: Drug dealer convicted in fentanyl death of Fort Hood soldier” — https://bit.ly/3CBrFzI
5) “Fire overtakes Killeen home on Sunday afternoon” — https://bit.ly/3Tr12UM
6) “Car crashes into Killeen ditch” — https://bit.ly/3EKdjzy
7) “Killeen police ID woman allegedly killed by Army plumber” — https://bit.ly/3DaqA3v
8) “Cops say a Trump supporter attacked Biden fans in Miami. Does an impartial jury exist?” — https://bit.ly/3VxJp7w
9) “KPD releases name of juvenile who was fatally shot” — https://bit.ly/3VzHX4W
10) “2 Fort Hood commanders relieved due to ‘loss of confidence in their judgment’” — https://bit.ly/3VvfKMt
