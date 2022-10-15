Brandon Hogan

Brandon Hogan

 Courtesy Photo

Coryell fugitive on state most wanted list; reward offered

Brandon Hogan, who escaped from Coryell County Jail custody last month, is now on the state’s top 10 most wanted list with up to $7,500 in rewards if a tip leads to his capture, officials said at a news conference last week.

