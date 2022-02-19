Firefighter laid to rest
First responders and emergency personnel departments throughout Central Texas took a moment Friday to remember Copperas Cove firefighter and emergency management technician Michael McGuire, 52, who died Feb. 10 in the line of duty.
Family and friends said goodbye at Kempner Cemetery as graveside honors included the last call for McGuire from CCFD Dispatch.. Service radios echoed throughout the grounds, “Badge 414 ... your tour is complete,”
The funeral service was held at the First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove and opened with the presentation of colors by Killeen Police Department Honor Guard. Pastor Preston Atkins from Southern Hills Baptist Church of Kempner, delivered the eulogy followed by encouraging words from the Copperas Cove Fire Department Chaplin Russ Cochran.
Former Army captain sentenced for shooting soldier
A former Fort Hood officer, who was an Army captain at the time of the shooting, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for hiding in another soldier’s closet and opening fire when he arrived to his Killeen bedroom.
A Bell County district court judge was tasked this week with deciding whether former Army Capt. Adrianna Jean Veal, who shot another soldier in Killeen in 2020, should get life in prison or a term of probation.
After hearing testimony, including from the victim, and arguments during a pair of remote hearings on Monday and Tuesday afternoon, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Veal to 40 years in prison on two first-degree felony charges.
Veal, 30, of Copperas Cove has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on May 13, 2020.
Two arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Heights
Two men have been arrested over the weekend in connection to a fatal, drive-by shooting incident in Harker Heights in January that left one person dead.
The Harker Heights Police Department said in a release on Sunday afternoon that it has arrested suspect John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, and suspect Jamon Alexander Terry, 19, in connection to the shooting on Jan. 17. According to the release, Scott was arrested Friday in Wharton and is currently being held in the Wharton County Jail, awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail. Terry was arrested Saturday in Temple and is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
Both men are being held on a charge of murder and have been given a $1 million bond for their connection to the shooting death of Ty Andre Gentle, according to the release. Scott is also being held on charges of forgery and evading arrest. His total bond has been set at $1,052,500.
KISD teacher dies after battling COVID
The Killeen Independent School District confirmed the death of elementary school teacher Alexandra Chandler on Monday.
Chandler, a teacher at Montague Village Elementary at Fort Hood, died Sunday after a battle with COVID-19, according to her mother on a GoFundMe post. In January, the fully-vaccinated Chandler, was admitted to an area hospital with trouble breathing just days after she delivered her first child, Beau.
Chandler spent five days at home with her newborn before she began struggling to breathe, was hospitalized, intubated and placed in a medically induced coma. News outlets nationwide shared the Killeen ISD teacher’s story as she fought to return home to her newborn.
According to her obituary, a memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at Lifeway Fellowship Church, 4001 E Elms Road in Killeen.
Killeen looking to buy 4,500 streetlights
Taking the first step of what may be a lengthy, difficult process, the Killeen City Council agreed to move towards purchasing the approximate 4,539 streetlights in Killeen from energy utility Oncor.
This decision was the result of an update from Tanko Lighting, Inc, a national consulting firm based in San Francisco that specializes in assisting municipalities with street lighting needs. The city entered into a professional services agreement with the firm to explore the possibility of taking ownership of its streetlights in January of 2021 for what is not to exceed $197,000. Since then, the firm has conducted a financial analysis through a third party to determine the overall cost of street lighting and whether or not it would be overall beneficial for Killeen. Last year, some of the primary reasons for entering into the agreement were to have a more stable maintenance schedule and to generally increase the amount of lighting within the city.
Street lighting has been a point of concern for residents, some of whom have said that strong lighting may help deter crime; Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King said the same in January 2021. The city has made steps to improve its lighting, including passing an ordinance that reduces the minimum distance between two light poles in new developments.
