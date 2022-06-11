Deal falls through for new grocery store for north Killeen
After years of effort, a deal to secure a 60,000-square-foot grocery store in north Killeen has failed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
John Crutchfield, who heads both the Killeen Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, confirmed Wednesday that the initial deal to anchor a regional grocer has fallen through.
Negotiations for the store were first reported by the Herald a little over two years ago in December 2020.
The 30-acre site, which rests at the former location of Northside 10 Cinema at the intersection of 38th Street and Rancier Avenue, is managed by Lovett Commercial, a Houston-based firm that also developed the Walmart store and shopping center at the intersection of Bunny Trail and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Man dies, woman wounded from gunshots at Killeen home
Police are investigating after one man was found dead and a woman was shot and wounded at a two-story home in southwest Killeen early Wednesday morning.
Shortly after 9 a.m. on June 8, police were using crime-scene tape to surround the house, as detectives knocked on doors and talked to neighbors. The KPD Criminal Investigations van responded to the scene as officers went in and out of the house.
A Killeen Police Department homicide detective at the scene said they were investigating, but he declined to say what happened. However, in a news release police said they are investigating the case as a “domestic disturbance.” It has not been classified as a homicide.
The man was identified as Quentin Damichael Williams, 31.
17 III Corps soldiers booted out in May for refusing vaccine
Fort Hood’s top headquarters unit — III Corps — announced Monday that 17 soldiers under III Corps command were discharged from the Army last month for refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine.
The discharges are believed to be III Corps-wide, which includes units at four different installations: Fort Hood, Fort Carson, Colorado, Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort Sill, Oklahoma. However, Army and Fort Hood officials would not break down the numbers by post.
Each of the soldiers were released under a general discharge. According to Army regulations, recipients of a general discharge will receive entitlement to benefits such as VA medical and dental services, VA home loans and burial in national cemeteries, but they will not receive educational benefits under either the Montgomery or Post-9/11 GI Bill like those with an honorable discharge. In May, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced legislation to upgrade those discharges to honorable.
Uvalde-bound memorial caravan departs Killeen
A Uvalde-bound caravan carrying donated memorial items departed from Killeen with a police escort on June 8.
Three Killeen residents — Vickie Valladares, Nancy Rodriguez and Mary Rodriguez — organized the donation in memory of the 19 students and two teachers killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24 — Texas’ deadliest school shooting to date.
Standing with her 10-year-old son Wednesday, Mary Rodriguez said the news of the Uvalde shooting hit her particularly hard after losing one of her own children.
Cove presents first balanced budget in more than a decade
For the first time in 12 years, members of the Copperas Cove City Council are staring at a balanced budget, officials said last week.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah presented the city’s proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget during a meeting Tuesday night.
Residents who look at the budget will see an estimated total of around $51.9 million of expenditures to around $50.3 million in revenues; however, Haverlah said that is still considered a “balanced budget” because the difference is caused by the use of around $1.9 million from the city’s fund balances for capital — or one-time — expenses.
The capital expenses are expected to come from the city’s general fund, which would go into the new fiscal year with a fund balance of $9.79 million. The $1.9 million would come from the fund balance, which is money the city already has.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from June 5 through June 10 were:
1) “Fort Hood: ‘Miscommunication’ led to car hitting gate barrier” — https://bit.ly/3MEGtAE
2) “Man dies, woman wounded from gunshots at Killeen home” — https://bit.ly/3mEJAhs
3) “CCPD: Woman found dead at Ogletree Gap Park” — https://bit.ly/3tts9Ef
4) “Negotiations fail: Deal falls through to secure 60,000-square-foot grocery store for north Killeen” — https://bit.ly/39mYGVF
5) “Maru Korean & Japanese Cuisine now open” — https://bit.ly/3NDalhY
6) “KPD releases name of man found dead in southwest Killeen” — https://bit.ly/3NDaqSO
7) “CCPD identify woman found dead at Ogletree Gap Park” — https://bit.ly/3HgPEGq
8) “18 Bell County children under state care went missing in 2021, report says” — https://bit.ly/3QhDsce
9) “Two Killeen arrests, more drug and theft reports Saturday” — https://bit.ly/3tpQTx6
10) “17 III Corps soldiers booted out in May for refusing vaccine” — https://bit.ly/39mGqvE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.