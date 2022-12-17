Hallmark Restaurant reopens
The iconic Hallmark Restaurant — a popular Killeen breakfast and meeting spot — has reopened after being closed since the summer and invites the public to sample their traditional Americana menu.
After a six-month closure, the restaurant at 4402 E. Central Texas Expressway opened back up for hungry diners on Monday.
“We invite everyone to come in and see the improvements, taste our signature dishes and see some old friends,” said Courtney Greene, Hallmark’s manager. “It’s kind of a ‘reunion’ of sorts and we look forward to seeing lots of former customers and meet lots of new ones.”
The restaurant closed in June, igniting a public outcry for the 40-year-old eatery.
Restaurant owner Seoung Lim made the difficult decision to close due to the economic pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rising cost of food and other considerations, he said at the time.
Cagle evaluated, slated for a raise
A $26,129 raise has been proposed for City Manager Kent Cagle after Killeen City Council members on Tuesday completed their annual evaluation of the city’s top employee.
“The city manager’s job performance exceeded expectations,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King told the Herald following the last council meeting of the year on Tuesday. “Council members were all in favor” of retaining Cagle.
Cagle’s salary is $223,650. Nash-King said council members will vote on his proposed raise — a 12% increase — in January. The increase, if approved, would bring Cagle’s annual salary to nearly $250,000.
Woman arrested in hit and run case
A Killeen woman was arrested last weekend in connection with a fatal hit and run earlier this month on Fort Hood Street.
Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, was arrested with the help of the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to a Killeen Police Department news release Monday morning.
Lee was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, in the death of Latasha Wright, 39, of Killeen, and booked into the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond. Wright was found dead on Dec. 4 in an apparent hit and run accident on south Fort Hood Street.
KPD chief to get $43,000 payout
When Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble retires in January, the city will owe him more than $43,000 in a supplemental payout, according to a city official.
“The amounts are estimated gross amounts through his last day of retirement,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said in response to Herald questions on Wednesday. “The only information we currently have of Chief Kimble’s final day is the one given in his retirement letter.”
On Nov. 29, more than five years after he was hired, Kimble, 53, announced he plans to retire.
When he retires, Kimble will have 340.96 hours of unused sick leave — amounting to $28.420.51 — and 176,26 hours of unused vacation, which is $14,692.88, according to Ford.
Rosewood Drive now a 45 MPH zone
The posted speed limit on Rosewood Drive increased on Wednesday after Killeen City Council members accepted a staff recommendation to make the change.
The speed limit is now 45 MPH, up from 35 MPH.
“City staff collected speed and traffic count data along Rosewood Drive” from Jan. 10, 2022, to Jan. 18, 2022, according to documents. “On (Jan. 18), the results of the speed study were presented to the City Council. The results showed that the average speeds that were collected were 39 mph for Rosewood Drive north of Stagecoach Road, and 41 mph for the section south of Stagecoach.”
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from Dec. 11 through Dec. 17 were:
1) After 6-month closure, Killeen’s Hallmark Restaurant reopens
2) Slight chance of snow in the forecast for Killeen-Fort Hood area Friday
3) Suspect circled woman before fatal Killeen hit and run, witnesses recounted
4) REPPIN’ THE SHIELD: 4 Heights football stars sign with Division I schools
5) Black Bear Diner to open Thursday in Heights
6) BACKING BOBBITT: Parents, former players voice support for suspended Heights coach
7) Police: 2 officers killed after 30-minute talk with woman
8) KPD asking for help identifying shooting suspects
9) City will owe Killeen police chief more than $43,000 at retirement, spokeswoman says
10) Bill Plaschke: Lakers’ painful loss to Celtics proved it’s actually worth adding help now
