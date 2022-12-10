Woman run down on Killeen street; suspect still on the loose
A suspect is still on the loose after allegedly running over another woman multiple times with her vehicle last week.
On Dec. 4, police received calls around 10 p.m. to a pedestrian crash at South Fort Hood Street and West Lane, police said. The woman, identified as Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the suspect driver fled the scene in a light-colored pickup prior to the officers’ arrival.
Killeen City Council removes probable-cause provision from Proposition A
A central component to Proposition A — the ordinance that decriminalizes misdemeanor possession of marijuana — was removed on Tuesday after some Killeen City Council members tried to find a compromise between upholding the will of voters and appeasing police officers.
The portion removed, in a 4-3 vote, was Section 22-83, which prevents Killeen police from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure. That effort to amend Proposition A was the third of the meeting, and Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson voted against each attempt, insisting that the council should do nothing and allow the ordinance to become law.
After the decision, a Ground Game Texas activist said he considers the matter settled.
Killeen police chief retiring early next year
More than five years after he was hired as Killeen’s police chief, Charles Kimble, 53, has announced he plans to retire.
“The past five years as police chief in Killeen has been some of the most rewarding years in my law enforcement career, as I had a front seat and a direct hand in police reform that will shape the city of Killeen for years to come,” he wrote in his “intent to retire” letter to City Manager Kent Cagle on Nov. 29.
An interim police chief has not been named, according to city officials.
Fire scorches historic Killeen building
Killeen Fire Department crews responded to a fire that appears to have originated in or behind one of the seven portable toilets behind an historic Killeen building last week, according to city officials.
Fire crews received multiple calls about the plastic porta-potties on fire at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday and they arrived on scene at 1 Santa Fe Plaza Drive by 6:46 p.m. The fire spread to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce downtown building — an old train depot built in 1913 — and significant damage was seen on the outside of the structure.
Firefighters had the flames under control by 6:58 p.m., according to a city news release.
