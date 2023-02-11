Consultant offers third presentation on reducing homelessness in Killeen
In his third presentation to the Killeen City Council on Tuesday, consultant Robert Marbut repeated many of the same recommendations he has for months on how to reduce homelessness here.
The clinical tracks, as they are called, include visitor growth, early intervention, males and females experiencing homelessness locally, “intensive” mental-health and substance-use disorder treatment, “sober living,” veterans, “disconnected” former military dependents and long-term supportive care.”
For months, Marbut of Marbut Consulting of San Antonio has conducted street-level and other research across Bell County, including in Killeen and Temple, to provide snapshots of the homeless population in both cities.
According to a preliminary study conducted through an interlocal agreement between Killeen and Temple city councils last year that paid the consultant $100,000, Marbut found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
Killeen man charged with murder in 2020 homicide case
A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in a homicide case from September 2020, Killeen police said in a news release last week.
After investigating the incident, Killeen PD presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, which returned the murder charge for Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Hodges and set his bond at $1 million.
Hodges is accused of killing 24-year-old Jonathon Allen Hampton. Police reported in 2020 that Hampton died two days after being shot.
Council members block Wilkerson’s attempt to dissolve Crime Solutions Committee
After Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson asked Killeen City Council members to dissolve the Crime Solutions Committee on Tuesday, they refused, saying they need more time to gather support for residents.
Wilkerson said in his request that residents of Killeen “have demonstrated they are not interested in joining the Killeen city leaders in taking a community-focused, accountable and proactive approach to decreasing the causes of crime.”
In January 2022, the City Council appointed Ronald Blackman, Anca Neagu and Mary Moore to represent the committee headed by Wilkerson.
In March, the committee hosted its first meeting, when members talked about developing mission and vision statements, generally agreeing that the committee’s purpose was to develop a series of preventative solutions by analyzing the root cause of crime in Killeen.
Entrepreneurs gain ‘vision’ at BHM kickoff party
Two dozen local business owners met with other entrepreneurs and some distinguished guests at a workshop last week designed to strategize important aspects of business ownership.
The workshop, billed as “a vision party like you’ve never attended before,” was the first in a week-long series of events hosted by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.
