Consultant: Homelessness in Killeen will worsen without sensible solution
With hundreds of people experiencing homelessness on any given day in Killeen, that number could quadruple in the next five years if multiple government entities, agencies and nonprofit organizations don’t find a solution.
According to a preliminary study conducted through an interlocal agreement between Killeen and Temple city councils that paid him $100,000, Dr. Robert G. Marbut Jr. found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veterans.
New Killeen budget expected to include increased water, solid waste rates for commercial users
With no debate, Killeen City Council members following a public hearing on Tuesday set Sept. 13 as the adoption date for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.
That will include raising commercial water rates for users inside and outside the city limits. They are billed based on meter size and subsequently per 1,000 gallons.
Currently, commercial users must pay $14.02 for 5/8” and 3/4” meters. Under the new ordinance, commercial users would pay $14.95 for those same meters.
But other commercial customers who use 8” meters would pay $160.76, up from $132.80. Additionally, the rate per 1,000 gallons above 2,000 gallons is proposed to increase from $3.50 to $3.75.
For commercial users outside the city limits, the price of meters of all sizes would also increase. Meters in size of 5/8” and 3/4” would be charged a new price of $22.42 —- and increase from $21.03. Users with meters of 8” would see an increase from $199.20 to $212.39. The rate per 1,000 gallons above 2,000 gallons is proposed to increase from $5.25 to $5.60.
Several KISD schools without speech therapists as district struggles to hire
Fifteen Killeen Independent School District campuses are without speech therapists to assist students with communication disorders, as educators work against the clock to close learning gaps exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A letter from Killeen ISD’s Special Education Director Janice Peronto, dated August 2022, made the rounds on social media in recent weeks as parents discussed how their children would be able to progress in their education without necessary speech therapy services.
KISD’s letter informed parents that their child’s campus is without a speech therapist and that the district would “make up all services missed.”
Bundy nominated to Senior Citizens Advisory Committee in Killeen
Months after a public struggle between she and former mayoral candidate Patsy Bracey ended in a dismissed defamation lawsuit, Debbie Bundy is expected to be appointed to the Killeen City Council’s Senior Citizens Advisory Committee.
Bundy was nominated by Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez during a workshop on Tuesday to replace Betty Kimbrough. Gonzalez’s other nominations for that board are incumbents Patricia Holland and Bill Barker.
Council members are set to vote on those nominations and dozens of others for 16 boards and commissions during their regular meeting on Tuesday.
In April, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke dismissed Bracey’s defamation suit against Bundy because the court did not have subject-matter jurisdiction.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from Sept. 4 through Sept. 9 were:
1) “17-year-old girl dies from injuries sustained in Florida Keys boat crash. 11 others hurt” — https://bit.ly/3qona5U
2) “Killeen babysitter raped infants; gets 75 years” — https://bit.ly/3Rgm2gt
3) “Military parents demand action on special education infractions” — https://bit.ly/3RwrlIx
4) “Killeen police: 45-plus arrested over Labor Day weekend” — https://bit.ly/3TYXw59
5) “Police respond to shooting in Killeen; person shot multiple times” — https://bit.ly/3QB5oH4
6) “Police: Killeen victim shot from ‘unknown’ white vehicle” — https://bit.ly/3QB5HBI
7) “Large crowd files through inaugural Giganticon in Killeen” — https://bit.ly/3DatOEo
8) “Affidavit: woman trying to flee after wreck found with cocaine” — https://bit.ly/3d0THMj
9) “Another person dies in Bell County Jail, county releases few details” — https://bit.ly/3RAKyJa
10) “Woman robs Killeen store with umbrella, affidavit says” — https://bit.ly/3d1emzP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.