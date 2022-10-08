HOTEL DEATH
The Killeen Police Department is still investigating the death of a woman found Friday, possibly drowned, at a local hotel.
The woman, Dawn Bennett, was a well-loved member of the community.
“Dawn was a teacher, dancer, choreographer, make-up artist and was loved by all,” Bennett’s obituary said. “She always had a smile and warm embrace for everyone she met. Her favorite quote was, ‘Life is like a dance, every day is a different stage.’”
‘REIGN OF TERROR’
A principal, and longtime Killeen ISD employee, was singled out during a school board meeting by two family members and an advocate, who alleged that his tenure has fomented bullying and the feat of retaliation.
Harold VanArsdale, the second vice president of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP, said during the Sept. 27 meeting that a middle school student is “scared and intimidated” by the principal due to his “physical size” and “hands-on approach to discipline.”
“All we had asked for was just a letter of apology that it won’t happen again but we didn’t get that,” he said. “So the (Killeen) NAACP decided to come and bring it to the board hoping we can get some kind of resolve. That’s it.”
FORT HOOD COMMANDERS FIRED
Two Fort Hood 1st Cavalry Division Commanders were relived of duty this week due to “loss of confidence in their judgement and ability to command,” according to a statement from III Armored Corps public information officer Col. Wayne Marotto, received Friday.
The commanders relieved of duty included Col. Jon Meredith, who was in charge of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and Col. Anthony Wilson, the commander of the division’s Sustainment Brigade.
The firings were unrelated, according to Marotto. Interim/acting commanders will be put in place until an official change of command can be completed, a Fort Hood spokesman said.
The Herald’s former Fort Hood reporter, Rose Thayer, broke the news Friday morning with an article published in Stars & Stripes.
