Community revs up engines for local boy with cancer
Pickup trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles filled the parking lot of a Killeen elementary school last Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t a meet up to swap car knowledge. It was all for a local boy, Rory Paul.
The 3-year-old absolutely adores big rigs and pickup trucks. So, the sight at Maxdale Elementary School was a dream come true. But as joyous as the occasion seemed, the reason for the gathering was far from that.
About a month ago, Rory was taken to an eye doctor for what his family thought was a lazy eye. The doctor examined him, and while he didn’t find anything physically wrong with Rory, he recommended the family take him to a neurosurgeon. His mother and grandmother went to the initial appointment and got the news no parent wants to hear. Rory had a brain stem tumor, which turned out to be a rather rare form of brain cancer.
Rory will be leaving for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, on July 5, where a team of doctors will perform more advanced scans, and from there, map out a treatment option that best fits Rory. Until then, the family is spending time together and loving every second. McCracken said he learned something important from this journey so far.
KISD board approves teacher incentive spending plan
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees unanimously voted to approve a teacher incentive payment spending plan during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The agenda item passed in a 6-0 vote with board member Marvin Rainwater absent and not voting.
The spending plan must next be approved by the Texas Education Agency before teachers see any additional funds.
The teacher incentive allotment plan is a product of House Bill 3, passed by the 86th Texas Legislature in June 2019. HB 3 established the plan to recognize teachers on three different levels: Recognized, Exemplary, and Master.
According to TEA, teachers dubbed ‘Recognized’ would be eligible to receive a $3,000 to $9,000 bonus check; ‘Exemplary’ teachers could receive between $6,000 to $18,000 and ‘Master’ teachers could earn an additional $12,000 to $32,000.
KISD’s incentive plan was approved by Education Service Center Region 12 in early June.
Army veterans from Killeen plead guilty to defrauding Army of millions
Two former Fort Hood soldiers pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a scheme that possibly defrauded the Army out of up $11 million, according to news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.
Kevin Romulus Pelayo, 42, and 37-year-old Cristine Furio Fredericks, a married couple, admitted to conducting a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Army with respect to a mass transportation benefit program at Fort Hood.
Pelayo and Fredericks pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske to two counts of engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived property. Pelayo also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. By pleading guilty, Pelayo and Fredericks admitted that from January 2014 to June 2020, they provided false documentation regarding their ride-share program on Fort Hood called Soldiers Vanpools, LLC, including names and other personal information of over 1,000 unsuspecting active duty soldiers, in order to fraudulently collect funds, according to the release.
The defendants face up to 10 years in federal prison for each money laundering charge. Pelayo faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the conspiracy charge. The defendants have agreed to forfeit to the government proceeds of their fraudulent scheme to include a dozen real estate properties in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Kempner; 43 automobiles, SUVs, ATVs and a 5th-wheel trailer; over 120 designer tote bags, handbags and wallets; and, over $600,000 in cash.
Cove water main break causes significant road damage, water loss
The city of Copperas Cove may have lost around 800,000 gallons of water after a water main broke underneath East Avenue D in downtown.
City crews in Copperas Cove worked about 11 hours to fix a pipe that burst in downtown on Thursday afternoon.
It is not immediately known what caused the 10-inch line to break underneath the 100 block of East Avenue D around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The flow of water was not completely stopped while repairs were made, but they had it “under control” by about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Keller said.
Keller said crews worked until around 12:30 a.m. Friday, completing the repair by putting a sleeve over the pipe.
The broken water main caused significant damage to the street, which will require repairs.
East Avenue D will be closed from South Second Street to Main Street until repairs to the road are complete, Keller said.
The top-10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from June 27 through July 3 were:
1) “Killeen shoe store owner facing backlash over business deals” — https://bit.ly/2V5GbO7
2) “Fireworks at Fort Hood and Copperas Cove set for weekend events” — https://bit.ly/3ykboLQ
3) “Fort Hood officials seek public assistance in locating soldier” — https://bit.ly/3AzsHdR
4) “Fort Hood Independence Day celebration is a go; other events return to the area” — https://bit.ly/3xfpSMP
5) “Cash for kids: Starting in July, most parents to receive monthly cash payments per child” — https://bit.ly/3wk1jgm
6) “The ‘show must go on,’ but without fireworks” — https://bit.ly/3jF7V6d
7) “Family of missing Fort Hood soldier say he contacted pastor Sunday night” — https://bit.ly/3xjNcZY
8) “Killeen selfie studio to open next month” — https://bit.ly/3AiNodE
9) “KPD identifies ‘deceased body’ found on Memorial Day” — https://bit.ly/2SQr4Y8
10) “City of Killeen holding job fair” — https://bit.ly/2TA6ICL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.