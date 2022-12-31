Station42

Construction continues at Killeen's newest apartment complex, Station42, located at 801 S. W.S. Young Drive in north Killeen.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

New Killeen apartment complex expected to open soon

Prospective tenants of a new apartment center in Killeen may be able to begin moving in this spring.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.