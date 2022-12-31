New Killeen apartment complex expected to open soon
Prospective tenants of a new apartment center in Killeen may be able to begin moving in this spring.
Station42, previously called Robinson42, at 801 S. W. S. Young Drive, near Conder Park in north Killeen is expected to begin leasing apartments to individuals in the spring of 2023, Samantha DePasquale said via email on behalf of the NRP Group.
DePasquale said construction is “well underway,” with over a third of the project complete. If construction continues as projected, the entire complex will be complete by the end of 2024.
Joint elections planned for Killeen, Central Texas College, Killeen ISD
With the filing period scheduled to open in less than three weeks, Killeen City Council members are preparing to order joint elections with Killeen ISD and Central Texas College.
Texas law requires school districts to conduct elections with municipalities or counties but allows separate agreements for early-voting and Election Day polling places.
New Fort Hood museum on track to fully open in fall 2023, donations still needed
Officials expect the National Mounted Warrior Museum to open in fall of 2023, but the foundation working on completing the museum said donations are needed to complete the additional phases of the construction.
Retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, the president and CEO of the National Mounted Warfare Foundation, said last week that despite the first phase being complete, there was much more work to be done.
An exact date for the fall grand opening has not been set yet, as the exhibits that will fill the museum are being built remotely with no exact times for delivery yet, said Steven Draper, museum director.
Fort Hood NCO is first female active-duty Army soldier to graduate from master gunner course
A 23-year-old Fort Hood sergeant originally from a tiny town in the Texas Panhandle is the first woman in the regular Army to become an M1A2 Abrams master gunner, meaning she’s an expert in the weapons system of the Army’s premier battle tank and is expected to pass on that knowledge to the fellow Army tankers she works with on a daily basis.
Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, said she pushed through the course to motivate other soldiers to set goals and standards for themselves and achieve them.
Ramirez graduated from master gunner school — a three-month course at Fort Benning, Georgia — on Dec. 14.
The course is a tech-heavy course, which requires complex understanding on a variety of weapons systems, from small arms to the 120-mm main gun on the Abrams.
Drivers, passengers escape with only minor injuries from interstate wreck prior to Christmas
On the night prior to Christmas Eve, the travel plans of hundreds were delayed when a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 14, littering the road with debris and vehicle fluids.
The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed for more than 12 hours, as workers cleared the scene.
Miraculously, no one was seriously injured as an SUV struck an abandoned vehicle on the side of the interstate, traveled into the inside lane, was hit by a tractor-trailer, leading the 18-wheeler to smack the guard rail and flip over, according to police.
