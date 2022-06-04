Killeen ISD extends several job offers at job fair
The Killeen Independent School District extended 105 job offers to teachers and professionals along with another 101 offers to support staff at a job fair last week.
After just one hour, the Killeen Independent School District’s job fair was off to a busy start Thursday at Harker Heights High School as dozens of hopeful applicants perused tables representing various schools.
The job fair was part of Killeen ISD’s plan to combat its 300-plus teacher shortage. Interviews for all positions were held on-site and conditional job offers were dished out to select candidates.
NTSB: Fatal 2020 plane crash in Heights due to engine failure
A fatal plane crash that occurred outside of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights in 2020 was caused by engine failure, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
While not directly listed as the cause, the report also states that the pilot may have been impaired due to medication.
In late morning hours of Sept. 24 2020, David Wesley, 71, of Killeen, and Stephen Cockrell, 54, of Killeen, departed from Skylark Field in Killeen in Wesley’s Quicksilver MXII. Quicksilver MXII is an ultralight two-seater aircraft.
Shootings injure multiple people in Killeen, Heights
A total of four people were injured in shootings last week in Killeen and Harker Heights.
A drive-by shooting outside a house party in south Killeen on May 29 left two people injured, police said last week.
At 9:43 p.m. Sunday, Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive, in south Killeen, in reference to a report of “a shots fired disturbance in progress,” according to a news release Tuesday.
The first victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple by helicopter, police said, where he was listed in stable condition.
An additional victim was later identified at AdventHealth hospital in Killeen, also suffering from a gunshot wound.
In Harker Heights, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at 1:37 a.m. May 30 in the 700 block of Edwards Drive, according to a news release.
Police said a 19-year-old male victim was treated for his gunshot wound and was subsequently released from Seton Medical Center Harker Heights. A 17-year-old male victim was transported by helicopter to an undisclosed area hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to police last week.
Hundreds attend burial for veterans advocate Eddie Bell Sr.
Around 300 people attended services Wednesday for retired Army 1st Sgt. Eddie Bell Sr., a longtime Copperas Cove resident and veterans advocate who supported many veterans organizations.
At the time of his death May 25, Bell had been serving as the president of the Department of Texas Korean War Veterans Association and as the national director of KWVA.
Many of the organizations Bell was involved in read proclamations at the service, speaking about how important he had been to their organization and what an integral part he had been to the lives of so many. Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey also proclaimed June 1 as 1st Sgt. (Ret.) Eddie Lee Bell Sr. Day in Copperas Cove.
Six years pass since Owl Creek tragedy that claimed nine lives
Six years have passed since eight Fort Hood soldiers and one West Point cadet died in a tragic training accident at Owl Creek.
On June 2, 2016, nine victims died when their 2.5-ton light medium tactical vehicle was swept away and overturned in a flash flood while they were driving through a low-water crossing at Owl Creek, a Fort Hood training area. Only three soldiers survived.
Those who perished in the accident were Staff Sgt. Miguel Colonvazquez, 38, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Spc. Christine Faith Armstrong, 27, of Twentynine Palms, California; Florida residents Pfc. Brandon Austin Banner, 22, of Milton, and Pfc. Zachery Nathaniel Fuller, 23, of Palmetto; Pvt. Isaac Lee Deleon, 19, of San Angelo, Texas; Pvt. Eddy Raelaurin Gates, 20, of Dunn, North Carolina; Jersey City native, Pvt. Tysheena Lynette James, 21; Spc. Yingming Sun, 25, of Monterey Park, California; and Cadet Mitchell Alexander Winey, of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, who was from Indiana.
