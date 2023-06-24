Council to consider $5M grant for Killeen airport
The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport may be going solar.
The Killeen City Council discussed a $5 million grant from the the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration during Tuesday’s meeting. City officials want to use the money to add solar panels and LED lighting to the city-run airport, which still bears the name of Fort Hood.
The Army changed the name of Fort Hood to Fort Cavazos last month. The city has proposed changing the name of the airport — which is also used for military aircraft and is largely on Fort Cavazos property — but has not yet done so.
Harker Heights celebrates Juneteenth with music, dance and food
Juneteenth 2023 was celebrated in style at the Harker Heights Events Center last Sunday with vendors, entertainment and lots of fun for all ages.
Visitors to the Center were glad of the air conditioning Sunday as they came to visit friends, see great musical and dance revues and celebrate the holiday.
This year marks the seventh year the center hosted Juneteenth activities.
There were vendors who displayed crafts, jewelry, beauty items, home improvement, clothing, gifts and food. A bounce house was set up as well as games and craft tables covered with materials to paint, decorate, craft and create.
The stage was alive with entertainment from singers and rappers, dance teams and a party atmosphere for more than 1,000 who came to celebrate their heritage and a bonus, Father’s Day.
Hundreds celebrate nation’s independence with Freedom Fest at Fort Cavazos
Hundreds of people beat the heat and rocked out with stars from the ’90s at Fort Cavazos on Friday as the military post helped celebrate the 247th year of the country’s existence.
As for those at Phantom Warrior Stadium, most — but not all — were excited to see one man: Vanilla Ice.
The rapper made his mark in the 1990s and is famous for his hit song “Ice Ice Baby.”
“I’m just stoked that I can say I’ve seen Vanilla Ice in concert,” said Sgt. 1st Class Michael Green as he waited with his wife and two daughters for festivities to begin.
City: Marijuana lawsuit defense ‘will exceed $50,000’
The Killeen government is preparing to dig in for an extended legal battle over its controversial decriminalized marijuana law with expenses for attorneys that “will exceed $50,000,” according to city documents.
The issue came up at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop meeting, when the city staff asked the City Council to ratify an agreement between the city and Sheils Winnubst PC, a Dallas-area law firm that is representing Killeen in a lawsuit filed by the Bell County government.
The City Council is expected to vote on the measure this coming Tuesday.
Chuy’s grand opening coming up
Chuy’s, an iconic Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain, will officially open its new Harker Heights location on Tuesday.
The restaurant is located between Sam’s Club and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights on Central Texas Expressway.
“We are so excited to start serving lunch and dinner daily here in Bell County and offer a hometown location for our loyal customers between Austin and Waco,” said Jenn Reid, Chuy’s Harker Heights general manager.
The grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The restaurant’s address is 700 W. Central Texas Expressway.
