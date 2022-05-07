Killeen police launch ‘Killeen Cares’ program
Sporting matching green outfits and offering green swag bags, area leaders kicked off Mental Health Awareness month by unveiling a new program called “Killeen Cares,” spearheaded by the Killeen Police Department.
The program — first revealed during KPD Chief Charles Kimble’s April virtual job interviews with the King County Sheriff’s Office in Seattle, Washington — will consist of a pair of ribbon decals. One decal is green, signifying mental health awareness, and the other is multi-colored puzzle pieces, indicating the participant is on the autism spectrum.
The decals, police say, will provide officers with additional information so they know how to appropriately respond to a call for service.
Homebuilders not pleased but optimistic with new standards
For many years, the Killeen City Council had a reputation for largely going along with what builders and developers wanted them to. However, a vote by the council last week may have crumbled the foundation of that reputation.
With the Killeen City Council approving an ordinance change regarding architectural standards, Killeen-area homebuilders and developers said they are less than happy but optimistic things will work out.
After numerous “stakeholder” meetings between the council and builders for the last two years, the council decided to forgo the amendments they generated with the builders during these meetings and go forward with the ordinance change.
During talks earlier this year, one developer threatened to leave the city if the changes were passed. Another said after the approval that it seems the city wasn’t listening.
Killeen man dies in fatal collision on Rancier Ave.
The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that left one man dead and two others injured Monday night.
A 37-year-old male, William Jimmie Thompson, died in a two-vehicle collision Monday, KPD said in a news release Tuesday.
According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that a red GMC pickup was traveling westbound in the inside lane on East Rancier Avenue when a silver Hyundai sedan traveling northbound in the inside lane on Roy Reynolds Drive disregarded the red light and struck the pickup.
Mistrial declared in trial of Killeen 16-year-old accused of murder
A Bell County district court judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday after a jury could not agree on whether a Killeen teenager was guilty of a charge of capital murder.
Jordan Hampton, 16, and two co-defendants are accused of murdering 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett on June 14, 2020, allegedly during a robbery.
On Wednesday afternoon, after the jury announced that it was hung, Judge Steve Duskie declared a mistrial. A new trial date has been set for September, according to Jordan Hampton’s defense attorney.
Killeen residents discuss possible future of bumpy Bunny Trail
Dozens of residents this week came to hear and discuss possible solutions to perhaps one of the bumpiest — and most complaint-ridden — roads in Killeen: Bunny Trail.
Killeen city officials hosted the Bunny Trail Reconstruction Open House at Haynes Elementary School Wednesday night with about about 50 residents attending.
Current road conditions have deteriorated since Killeen was hit by Uri, the winter storm of February 2021. An increase in construction on both east and west sides of Bunny Trail have contributed to the numerous pot holes and cracking, obvious to drivers who use this main thoroughfare daily.
Several residents voiced concern over repeated attempts and failures by the city of Killeen to address road conditions on Bunny Trail. Killeen Councilman Michael Boyd, who represents District No. 4 where Bunny Trail is located, was handed the microphone and responded.
