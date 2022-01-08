Killeen homicide rate dropped 30% in 2021
Killeen saw a decline in criminal homicides from 2020 to 2021.
In 2021, according to Killeen Police Department data, 18 people were killed within the city limits, 30.8% less than the 26 criminal homicides recorded in 2020.
In total, Killeen had 31 homicides in 2020, however five of those homicides were considered noncriminal or justified. The year before that, in 2019, Killeen recorded 16 criminal homicides. In 2018, there were seven, and in 2017, there were 18.
KPD may have ended 2021 with a lower clearance rate on its criminal homicides than it has in the past few years.
A clearance rate includes cases the police department hands over to the district attorney for prosecution, or are cleared by “extraordinary means,” such as the death of the primary suspect, according to the FBI.
In 2021, police arrested suspects in four of the 18 criminal homicides, according to arrest data previously obtained by the Herald in November. In two of the 18 homicides, the suspected killer died of self-inflected gunshot wounds, police said. And in one case, involving a 16-year-old who was fatally shot, another juvenile was sent to the juvenile probation office, but it is unclear what else was done in that case.
Killeen police investigate fatal shooting at club
Killeen police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning at Obok Restaurant and Club that left one man dead and a woman injured.
The man who died has been identified as Roderick Pollard, police said. The identity of the woman was not released.
The fatal shooting is the city’s first criminal homicide of the year, police said.
Killeen Police Department was dispatched at 1:42 a.m. Thursday morning to Obok Restaurant and Club, 2815 S. Fort Hood St., where they found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.
Pollard was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition, according to a Killeen Police Department release.
Pollard was pronounced deceased at 6:10 a.m., by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, police said. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Killeen council strikes controversial charter amendment
The Killeen City Council has killed a proposed amendment to the city charter that would have granted the City Council the ability to direct the city manger’s appointment and termination of department heads.
Citing a flurry of public feedback, including some strong comments made during a Dec. 13 town hall, the council moved in a 4-3 vote Tuesday to nix the current proposal and leave Section 29 of the city charter as is.
Discussion on the topic was emotional Tuesday, and several council members focused on the City Council’s lopsided responsibility in dealing with department heads.
Council members also discussed another proposed charter amendment that would increase council members’ monthly pay from $100 to $1,000 and the mayor’s compensation from $200 to $1,500 monthly.
Members generally agreed to keep that proposed amendment intact, despite recent negative comment from residents on the subject.
4 arrested, 2 charged, shot fired in police foot chase
One shot rang out Tuesday afternoon during a foot pursuit of a suspect who police said fled a traffic stop. While trying to scale a fence, police said the suspect kicked the pursuing officer’s hand, forcing his service weapon to discharge. No injuries were reported.
A KPD Internal Affairs investigation is ongoing.
Police arrested four individuals from the pickup truck during the traffic stop. Police noticed handguns and illegal narcotics in the truck.
Two of the four received various misdemeanor charges, and two were released without charges, police said.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from Jan. 2 through Jan. 7 were:
1) “KISD: Thousands of students absent Wednesday” — https://bit.ly/3GmMmjH
2) “Cove police looking for 10 accused of various crimes” — https://bit.ly/3ns6lWL
3) “4 in custody after Killeen traffic stop” — https://bit.ly/3I0HT6H
4) “KPD investigating fatal shooting at OBOK Restaurant and Club” — https://bit.ly/3F2y6ed
5) “Dozens of KISD teachers call it quits before holiday” — https://bit.ly/3q35P32
6) “Two teens injured in Monday night shooting” — https://bit.ly/3F7WwmK
7) “Uber driver goes extra mile after homeless men told they can’t sleep at Killeen warming shelter” — https://bit.ly/3zANxcD
8) “Army’s ‘social media influencer’ criticizes Fort Hood unit’s leadership, surgeon after veteran dies” — https://bit.ly/3HHe22M
9) “Local man heading to prison for 3 years after breaking probation by stalking, threatening woman” — https://bit.ly/3HIDeGa
10) “Fort Hood staff sergeant convicted of wife’s fatal poisoning” — https://bit.ly/3JwIrmd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.