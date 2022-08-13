Safe Place

At a press conference on Friday, KISD Superintendent John Craft, left, and Darrell Ross with Central Texas Youth Services introduced the "Safe Place' community partnership. KISD Chief of Police Ralph Disher is pictured in the background.

 Herald | File

KISD discusses safety, traffic and Safe Place partnership in Friday press conference

Killeen ISD held a news conference Friday morning to announce its partnership with Safe Place, a nationwide national youth outreach, for the upcoming school year and onward. The district also addressed community concerns about school safety, the ongoing teacher shortage and expected traffic delays around the new Chaparral High School. Classes at all KISD schools begin Monday.

