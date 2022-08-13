KISD discusses safety, traffic and Safe Place partnership in Friday press conference
Killeen ISD held a news conference Friday morning to announce its partnership with Safe Place, a nationwide national youth outreach, for the upcoming school year and onward. The district also addressed community concerns about school safety, the ongoing teacher shortage and expected traffic delays around the new Chaparral High School. Classes at all KISD schools begin Monday.
KISD announced it has partnered with Safe Place, a nationwide national youth outreach and prevention program that provides access to immediate help and supportive resources for youth in need.
After the news conference with Safe Place, Craft answered questions about the district’s safety measures and what KISD is doing to heighten security on campuses.
Campus staff will be conducting checks of these doors and keeping logs to ensure that all door locks are properly functioning. Staff are also making sure that all camera and alarm systems are functional, officials said.
Killeen council members OK rate increases at Stonetree Golf Club
After weeks of discussions about how Stonetree Golf Club may continue to turn a profit, Killeen City Council members last week approved rate increases at the city-owned course by a 5-2 vote.
The projected net income for Stonetree, an 18-hole course in northeast Killeen, at the end of this fiscal year is $1,965. In fiscal year 2023, that number is expected to reach $70,355. Any rate structure change over 5% requires council approval. Indigo Sports of Phoenix manages the course.
Central to the rate increase is the green fee membership. That fee is $1,200 annually but will increase to $1,400 for Killeen residents. A new fee — the Stonetree cart fee — is $950 for city residents.
‘Clear, concise’ language added to Killeen ballot for marijuana initiative
At the urging of a Killeen City Council member, voters will see two descriptions of a proposition to end enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses on the ballot in November.
The ballot language Interim City Attorney Holli Clements presented to the council last week spells out the entire initiative in the form of a question.
That language will remain on the ballot, along with separate language proposed by Ken Wilkerson and approved by the City Council.
Under the city’s charter, Killeen City Council members were required to send the initiative to ballot because they did not adopt the initiative ordinance as filed on July 26.
Law enforcement officials theorize circumstances of Florence woman’s death
An elderly woman found dead on a county road last week in Williamson County south of Florence may have stopped to help somebody on the road.
That is the theory presented by John Foster, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Foster said in a news conference last week that detectives have determined that 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence had been in Round Rock meeting with a family member previously on Aug. 4 and was heading home.
Pier was found in the 4500 block of County Road 245 that evening after a shooting had been reported around 8:45 p.m.
Multiple agencies fighting fire near Stillhouse Hollow Lake
Multiple firefighters, including two planes dropping water, were seen battling a blaze Friday evening near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Harker Heights Councilman Michael Blomquist said the fire is on Broken Arrow Road off of Fuller Lane on Corps of Engineer land.
All of Bell County remains under a burn ban as much of Central Texas continues to struggle with abnormally dry conditions.
The blaze was reported 100% contained Saturday.
