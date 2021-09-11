Woman files federal lawsuit after son allegedly abused at juvenile detention center in Killeen
A Temple woman has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Bell County sheriff and nine individual administrators, supervisors and guards at the county’s juvenile detention center in Killeen after she says her 16-year-old son has been abused while in custody over the past year.
The 27-page complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas in Waco on Aug. 27, outlines the abuse that Amy Cage says has been occurring since her son, Jordan Hampton, has been incarcerated at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center while awaiting trial.
He is one of three defendants who have pleaded not-guilty in a Killeen capital murder case. Hampton was arrested on June 23, 2020, when he was 15 years old and later was certified to stand trial as an adult.
Hampton and co-defendant Breez Breann Collier, 24, were booked into jail on June 21, 2020, after police said they shot and killed 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett while attempting to rob him a week earlier on Evergreen Drive in Killeen.
Heights woman wins new vehicle in Habitat for Humanity raffle
A crowd of around a dozen people screamed when Kristin Smith, director of finance for the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, called Harker Heights resident Anna Gonzales to tell her she had won a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport on Monday evening.
Gonzales screamed and exclaimed that she was about to cry. Her name was on one of around 3,400 raffle tickets that were purchased to be in the running for the vehicle.
State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, drew the winning raffle ticket Monday evening outside the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Killeen council trims tax rate, tentatively approves budget
The Killeen City Council voted to shave another half-cent off the proposed property tax rate at its second budget public hearing Tuesday, dropping it more than 3 cents lower than the current rate.
The council last month tentatively approved decreasing the tax rate from the current 73.30 to 70.56 cents per $100 valuation. The new proposed rate approved Tuesday is 70.04 cents.
Also Tuesday, the council tentatively approved the fiscal year 2022 budget after around 2½ months of discussion and a public hearing.
At $244 million, the budget is the city’s largest to date, and its most ambitious.
Three people fatally shot on consecutive days in Killeen
Three people are dead in Killeen after being fatally shot on consecutive days.
A 21-year-old man, Braylon Tyrese Hines, was fatally shot at Liberty 6 Motel, 529 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
An 18-year-old man, Cullen Gerard Sinclair Jr., died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a Labor Day shooting in the 4500 block of Westcliff Road — one of at least eight Killeen shootings over the holiday weekend, police said.
A 19-year-old woman, Alondra Santiago, was fatally shot in the 1800 block of Stardust Street near Lake Road in north Killeen at about 11:30 p.m.
