Major crash kills 1, injures others
One person is dead and three people are injured, after a three-vehicle car accident closed down a major Killeen road Wednesday morning.
Elms Road, near the intersection with Stefek Drive, was blocked with a swarm of emergency vehicles and at least two vehicles with heavy damage at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a news release received Wednesday from the Killeen Police Department, a 41-year-old man, Victor Alexander Demarest, later died from his injuries as a result of the crash.
A witness said she saw the crash as it happened from the parking lot of a nearby gas station.
“There was a blue car hauling (expletive) down the road at probably 90 miles per hour, it smacked that gray van, and a fireball flew up in the air and the cops came right after,” Tonya Norcott, of Killeen, told the Herald.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said a blue Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on Elms at a “reckless high rate of speed” when it “T-boned” the deceased’s car, a Chevy Equinox, as it was turning out of a nearby mobile home park. Due to the initial collision, the Equinox collided with a black Chevy Silverado traveling eastbound on Elms.
Vanity Fair features Fort Hood-Killeen deaths
A feature article in the latest issue of Vanity Fair gives a scathing review of Fort Hood and Killeen in the aftermath of a year of death and murder in 2020.
The 6,258-word article titled “‘The only thing I knew how to do was kill people’: Inside the rash of unexplained deaths at Fort Hood,” by writer May Jeong, is found inside Vanity Fair’s July/August edition out on new stands now.
The questionable circumstances of Fort Hood soldier deaths in 2020 and previous years are peppered throughout the article.
Also featured in the article: “An otherwise unremarkable town called Killeen,” as the writer put it, describing the town outside Fort Hood.
“From this inauspicious start, Killeen grew into a proper military town and is now home to six strip clubs, 18 pawn shops, 35 dollar stores, and 38 tattoo parlors. Not long after Fort Hood opened, soldiers began bringing home souvenirs in the form of war brides. First came the British and Germans. Later came Koreans, Japanese, and Vietnamese, who still run sushi and pho restaurants in Killeen,” according to the article.
Vanity Fair is a fashion and pop culture magazine with 9 million monthly readers and 44 million digital users, according to Vanity Fair’s parent company Condé Nast, based in New York City.
Killeen City Council meetings canceled
After a pair of meetings were canceled Tuesday night, the Killeen City Council will convene this week to begin discussions on the annual budget for the fiscal year of 2022.
Meetings to introduce the budget and handle other topics were canceled Tuesday due to a lack of a quorum.
Councilmembers Nina Cobb, Debbie Nash-King, Jessica Gonzales and Ken Wilkerson were unable to attend, according to Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine. At least four voting council members are needed to have a legitimate quorum.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, who became mayor in 2016, said this is the first time as mayor that a council meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum. Segarra said three of the council members were going to chime in through Zoom, which doesn’t count towards a quorum.
However, even with the three members telecommuting, the council still had enough to proceed. The mayor said the cancellation was unexpected because one council member couldn’t attend due to an emergency.
City officials on Tuesday morning sent out a news release, saying the Tuesday night meetings were canceled, and the items that were on those agendas, including the discussion of the budget, will now be moved to next week with a start time of two hours earlier than usual.
The next council regular meeting will take place 3 p.m. July 13 in the usual location at City Hall in the council chambers.
Shine said Tuesday the cancellation will not delay the budget adoption deadline. The charter requires the budget to be adopted each year by Sept. 20, which will then take effect Oct. 1 and run until Sept. 30, 2022. Shine also said the council is scheduled to consider the budget adoption on Sept. 14.
The city did release the proposed FY 2022 budget online last week.
Man dies in Killeen plane crash
A pilot who died in a plane crash in south Killeen Sunday was identified as 60-year-old Bradley Guy Marzari of Belton, officials said Monday.
Marzari was flying a 1960 Focke-Wulf FWP-149D fixed-wing single engine aircraft, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
Killeen police said Sunday that Marzari took off from New Braunfels Regional Airport, and was headed to Skylark Field in Killeen.
The plane crashed at 5:25 p.m. Sunday about 200 to 300 yards into a field on private land along East Trimmier Road, approximately 2.25 straight line miles from Runway 1 at Skylark Field, according to distances calculated using Google Earth.
Marzari was the sole occupant of the plane, Killeen police said.
