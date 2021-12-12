Mystery mall shooter still on the loose
Killeen police are still investigating a shooting at the Killeen Mall Tuesday that left one person injured and airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Finish Line store in the mall, police confirmed.
Police said the initial investigation revealed that an unidentified man walked into the store and left in an unknown direction.
As a result of the shooting, several employees and patrons in the mall were placed on shelter in place protocols. Police cleared the scene around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The mall reopened for business during normal hours on Wednesday.
Man found guilty of murdering former soldier in hit-and-run death case
Although the defendant in a hit-and-run murder trial tried to convince a jury that he was not the person behind the wheel, they did not buy his story and found him guilty of causing the death of a former Fort Hood soldier.
Jordan Mikal Smart, 28, was sentenced Friday to 99 years in prison after the verdict came in.
The victim, Bryan Seth Story, 32, an Arkansas native, was one of two men struck during a hit-and-run in Killeen on May 24, 2020. After undergoing numerous medical procedures to alleviate a severe traumatic brain injury, he died in Arkansas on Dec. 12, 2020.
The jury of nine women and four men, including an alternate juror, was impaneled on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court. Over the course of the three-day trial, they heard testimony from more than a dozen witnesses, including the defendant who testified on Wednesday.
Smart told the jury that it was his girlfriend who struck Story and another man with a white Dodge Nitro on the night of May 24, 2020, in Killeen.
Fort Hood soldier sentenced for 2019 Killeen murder
A Fort Hood soldier pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison time last week for a Killeen murder.
Cory Latrell Grafton, 21, has been held in the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond since his arrest on Nov. 4, 2020. Grafton, who was a soldier with the 1st Cavalry Division, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of murder on Feb. 24.
On Wednesday, during a hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court, he pleaded guilty to murder. As part of a plea agreement, Grafton then was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt to 40 years behind bars.
The victim, Chelsea L. Cheatham, 32, was found unconscious and not breathing at a Killeen hotel on June 3, 2019. At the time of the incident, it was unknown if her death was by natural causes and an investigation was initiated. Killeen Police Department detectives later received the results of the autopsy and it was determined the manner of death was a homicide.
Local singer on the Voice advances to finals
Killeen resident Jershika Maple, 24, has advanced to the finals of the hit NBC TV show “The Voice,” a singing competition.
In the “Live Top 8 Results” episode on Nov. 30, Maple was among the three contestants with the lowest audience votes and had to compete in a second performance. She sang for her spot in the top eight and was saved by the live audience votes that pushed her into the semi-finals, which aired Monday and Tuesday.
Maple, who is on Grammy winner John Legend’s team on the show, performed a rendition of Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” in Monday’s episode.
The live finals will air this Monday and Tuesday on NBC.
