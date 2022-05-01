A few dozen wounded warriors rolled through Killeen/Fort Hood
As part of an annual bicycling challenge from San Antonio to Fort Worth, nearly 40 wounded warriors and first responders rode into Killeen and Fort Hood last week. The cyclists were served lunch at Cleo Bay Subaru on Wednesday and rode from Fort Hood to Waco on Thursday.
The annual Ride 2 Recovery is organized by a Project Hero, a nationwide nonprofit organization.
Founded in 2008, Project Hero dedicated to helping veterans and first responders affected by post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery, and resilience in their daily lives and increasing awareness to combat the national mental health emergency.
Ride 2 Recovery Challenge Series includes several rides each year, of which Texas is the first multi-day event. Project Hero will sponsor a challenge in August in the Great Lakes area, one in California in October and on to Las Vegas in November.
Killeen man shot by KPD officer dies after 3 weeks on life support
A 27-year-old man who last week after being shot by a Killeen police officer in April is being remembered as an outstanding martial arts teacher who made an impact with much more than fists or feet.
Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen, a martial artist and teacher with a Black Belt, was shot by KPD Officer Devin Hill on April 5 during an altercation at a convenience store on Fort Hood Street.
After three weeks in the hospital on life support and at least 11 surgeries, Sebexen died on Tuesday.
It is the second fatal officer-involved shooting by the Killeen Police Department in as many years.
KISD board approves ‘historic’ employee pay raise
The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved its largest pay raise to date for more than 6,000 district employees.
The board voted 7-0 Tuesday evening, approving an 8% general pay increase for all Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System (T-TESS) appraised educators, and a 6% increase for all other district employees.
The increase would bring a new teacher’s pay, with zero experience, to $56,160 from its previous rate of $52,000. According to the district’s proposed pay scale, a new-hire teacher with 20 years experience would be paid $64,160.
The district approved stipend increases for hard-to-fill positions: $7,500 for bilingual teachers and $5,000 for special education self-contained classroom teachers. Beginning next August, KISD will also pay new teachers a $2,000 stipend to help pay relocation costs for teachers moving to the district.
Trial underway for suspected perpetrators of 2020 slaying
Jurors have begun hearing testimony from defendants accused of murdering a 24-year-old man in June 2020.
Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett was shot and killed on June 14, 2020. Police said that he had arranged to meet Collier; instead, he was shot and killed during an armed robbery in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.
Jordan Hampton, 16, has been held in the county’s juvenile detention center since his arrest on June 23, 2020. He was 15 years old when the death occurred and he was certified to stand trial as an adult.
Jordan Hampton’s sister, Jessica Hampton, 19, is accused of setting up the robbery. She is set to be tried on a capital murder charge on May 15.
Testimony in the trial will continue on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court.
9 arrested in Fort Hood-Bell County prostitution sting
Nine men were arrested in an undercover “sex traffic/prostitution sting” conducted by Fort Hood and Bell County law enforcement, officials announced on Monday.
The undercover operation, known as “John Suppression Initiative Operation,” was held April 19 and 20, according to a news release form the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, which said Fort Hood law enforcement also participated in the operation.
Five people were arrested April 19, and four were arrested April 20, according to the release.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from April 24 through April 30 were:
1) “9 arrested in Fort Hood-Bell County prostitution sting” — https://bit.ly/3y4QymM
2) “KISD board approves ‘historic’ employee pay raise” — https://bit.ly/3kuK9cC
3) “Whatever happened to Tilted Kilt in Killeen?” — https://bit.ly/3F2ld5o
4) “Jury trial begins for Killeen 16-year-old accused of capital murder” — https://bit.ly/3s2bPti
5) “Water line breaks as old steakhouse makes way for 5-story Hyundai dealership” — https://bit.ly/3ONaQqN
6) “Belton Dam Overlook closed because of traffic safety issues” — https://bit.ly/3KJXdWh
7) “Killeen man shot by KPD officer dies after 3 weeks on life support” — https://bit.ly/3kxD3Uo
8) “With raises for all employees, KISD superintendent to get $19,000-plus raise” — https://bit.ly/3OZXSWX
9) “Hundreds of motorcycles expected to roar through Killeen on Sunday” — https://bit.ly/3LdJW9p
10) “UPDATE: Two suspects identified in Temple H-E-B meat theft” — https://bit.ly/3EEgruZ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.