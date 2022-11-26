Killeen imposes moratorium on Prop A, Heights repeals marijuana ordinance
In a 5-1 decision last week, Killeen City Council members placed a moratorium on Proposition A, a new marijuana ordinance, until they can meet again on Dec. 6 to consider the implications of the new law.
With Councilman Michael Boyd absent, the vote came after about a 90-minute discussion that included Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, City Attorney Holli Clements and City Manager Kent Cagle.
But Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, opposing the moratorium, initially asked the others — Jessica Gonzalez, Jose Segarra, Ramon Alvarez, Nina Cobb and Riakos Adams — to wait three months before voting to repeal or amend the ordinance that ends enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses by Killeen police officers inside the city limits.
The Harker Heights City Council, meanwhile, voted 4-1 to repeal the city’s marijuana decriminalization ordinance — a measure approved by 64% of voters in the city’s Nov. 8 election, but is in conflict with state law.
Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann, Councilmen Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino and Sam Halabi voted for repeal. Councilwoman Lynda Nash was the only dissenting vote to keep the ordinance.
Harker Heights Knights football team secures spot in regional finals
Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Harker Heights Knights find themselves in the regional finals of the University Interscholastic League Class 6A, Division II, playoffs.
The Knights routed Spring Dekaney, 63-35, Friday evening at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco. The regional finals is the farthest any Harker Heights team has gone in the playoffs.
The Knights will take on the DeSoto Eagles this week at McLane Stadium. The Eagles are a familiar foe, as they knocked the Knights out of the playoffs a year ago.
Heights restaurant catches fire
The day before Thanksgiving, a restaurant in Harker Heights caught fire.
Harker Heights and Killeen firefighters battled a blaze at the barbecue restaurant in Harker Heights.
The fire happened around 9 a.m. Nov. 23 at Just Cooking BBQ and More, 129 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., according to a news release from Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in approximately 15 minutes, but the main building and adjoining building suffered significant damage.
Killeen food bank feeds military families
Hundreds of Fort Hood families received free Thanksgiving groceries last week, thanks to the Killeen Food Care Center and dozens of U.S. Army volunteers.
There were 29 units scheduled to pick up groceries and free turkeys to distribute to military families on base at Fort Hood.
Dozens of soldiers and civilians offered their time Monday to load everything from frozen turkeys, canned and packaged goods, cakes, pies and desserts into waiting vehicles.
