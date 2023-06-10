Killeen man gets the death penalty
Convicted capital murderer Cedric Marks has been sentenced to death, a jury decided Friday.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 6:11 pm
Marks, a Killeen resident, was convicted in the slayings of Temple residents Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin in 2019 at a house in Killeen.
Marks on Thursday asked a Bell County jury to sentence him to death because his actions led to their killings although he denied any direct involvement in the murders.
Marks, 48, a former mixed martial arts fighter, said a death sentence would be appropriate since he claimed he has terminal colon cancer, although prosecutors pointed out he missed a medical appointment early last month. Marks later said he tested “positive” for cancer, but has not been treated beyond that.
