Marvin Guy hires new attorneys in capital murder case
During a short hearing on Monday afternoon, the defendant in a 2014 Killeen capital murder case officially hired new attorneys, which could delay a jury trial further.
Marvin Louis Guy, 56, has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on May 10, 2014, on four capital felony charges.
Innocence Project of Texas Executive Director Mike Ware will be first chair on Guy’s case, with Justin A. Moore, a criminal defense attorney from Dallas, as second chair.
Guy is accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective, who later died, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive in 2014. Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and other officers were shot on May 9, 2014, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy is facing the death penalty.
The remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court lasted less than five minutes, as Guy had to verbally confirm his hiring of Ware and Moore.
Ware and Moore are the fourth defense team to represent Guy.
Fort Hood brigade commander fired, post officials confirm
A Fort Hood brigade commander has been relieved of duties, post officials said Thursday.
Col. Michael Schoenfeldt, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, was relieved of duties, effective immediately, because of a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command, Fort Hood officials said in a news release.
Schoenfeldt had been under investigation after allegations of toxic leadership and violating coronavirus quarantines.
First Cavalry’s 1st Brigade is one of Fort Hood’s biggest units, with about 3,700 troops.
The brigade deployed in November to Europe for Operation Atlantic Resolve, and is still there. The deployment was scheduled to be for nine months.
Schoenfeldt departed Germany for Texas in February because of unspecified health reasons, division officials said.
Findings of the investigation included Schoenfeldt “engaging in bullying” and “counterproductive leadership” as defined by Army regulations, the release said.
Killeen City Council could see a pay raise if approved by residents
Could a salary raise be on its way for the members of the Killeen City Council and the mayor? Discussion at council meeting earlier this week would suggest maybe.
According to the city’s attorney, the current charter for the city of Killeen says that the salary for members of the city council is not to exceed $100 a month, and the salary for the mayor is not to exceed $200 a month.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted 6-1 in approval of a motion of direction for a council-led charter review to be completed prior to the first municipal election after the upcoming May 1 election. The next municipal election is slated for May 2022.
The charter review would allow the council to make any suggested amendments or changes to the charter and place them on the ballot for the public to vote on them, one of which could include a pay raise for the council.
The item was initially put on the agenda for discussion by Shirley Fleming and there was some disagreement amongst the council.
Other than Shirley Fleming and Debbie Nash-King, the rest of the council was not adamant one way or the other about a salary increase, but they were all in favor of a full charter review that would allow the council to pose any possible changes to the charter to the voters.
The charter can only be amended once every two years, according to Briggs, and the most recent amendment was done in 2018.
In Copperas Cove, the mayor receives $50 per regular or special meeting attended, and the council members get $25 per regular or special meeting attended, per section 2.06 of the Copperas Cove Code of Ordinances.
Family still searching for answers in 1992 Killeen homicide
Nearly three decades after their mother, Fannie Ruth Koch Cockrum, was found brutally killed in north Killeen, three brothers are on a mission to find answers in the unsolved homicide case.
To mark the 29th answer anniversary of her death, Danny Koch placed 29 roses on her grave Friday at the Killeen City Cemetery on Rancier Avenue.
The brothers — Danny, Steve and David Koch — have been in communication over the years with the Killeen Police Department and city officials to not let the cold case be forgotten about.
Cockrum, who was born and raised in the Killeen area, was hit over the head five or six times with a Crock-Pot while she worked in her store, Koch said. His brother, Steve, discovered her body still in the store later that evening. Cockrum, a 1943 graduate of Killeen High, was 66 when she died on the same date as her mother’s birthday, Koch said.
No arrests were ever made.
Here is a list of the Top 10 most-read stories on kdhnews.com last week:
1) “Update: Evacuated Killeen middle school cleared by police, KISD” — https://bit.ly/WIRManor
2) “Fort Hood brigade commander fired” — http://bit.ly/WIRFired
3) “‘Just an accident’? Judge reduces bond in Killeen manslaughter case” — http://bit.ly/WIRBond
4) “TRACK: Shoemaker boys win 12-6A meet; Heights girls tie for title” — http://bit.ly/WIRTrack
5) “Former Killeen police officer indicted” — http://bit.ly/WIRIndicted
6) “Killeen man arrested after allegedly strangling woman” — http://bit.ly/WIRStrangle
7) “Naked woman arrested after trespassing in Killeen” — http://bit.ly/WIRtrespass
8) “Deceased KISD bus driver’s family speaks out” — http://bit.ly/WIRFamily
9) “KISD names Teachers of the Year” — http://bit.ly/WIRTeachers
10) “Killeen ISD disputes Jones family’s allegations” — http://bit.ly/WIRDispute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.