Killeen mayor planning to step down 40 days before election
Due to an election law in the Killeen City Charter, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said Wednesday he plans to step down from his role as mayor at least 40 days prior the May 7 city election, in which he is running for a City Council seat.
During the 40 days that Segarra is off the mayoral seat, he said Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, who is also the councilwoman for Killeen’s District 2, will take over as mayor in the meantime.
Nash-King is also running for mayor in the May 7 election, along with Patsy Bracey, Holly Teel and James Everard.
Complicating matters, Nash-King would also have to step down at least 40 days before the May 7 election — if she is still the District 2 councilwoman at that time — since she, too, is running for a “different office,” as per the Killeen City Charter.
Icy roads cancel school Thursday, cause wrecks on I-14
A winter storm brought snow and ice Thursday to an 1,800 mile-wide portion of the United States stretching from Texas to the East Coast. However, in the Killeen-Fort Hood area, residents mainly experienced light freezing rain with an occasional, rare snow flurry.
With the freezing rain came road hazards in the Killeen area, especially on bridges and overpasses that had yet to close, causing some cars to lose traction Thursday.
According to the Killeen Police Department, KPD officers responded to 36 calls for service in reference to car crashes between midnight and 3 p.m. Thursday.
Copperas Cove Police Department spokeswoman Krystal Baker told the Herald CCPD officers responded to 30 weather-related calls for service mainly Thursday morning, 12 of which were accidents.
Bell water district looking at emergency purchase
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett briefed the board of directors Wednesday morning that he intends to make an emergency purchase. The purchase will be for a new computer server for the South Wastewater Treatment Plant on Chaparral Road in Killeen.
Garrett told the board that the server, which controls the plant’s components, has been acting up for the past few weeks.
Garrett explained that the new server should cost less than $30,000 and it is a purchase that he feels is too important to make before the next fiscal year budget, which is set to begin May 1.
‘Homeless to housed’ program in Killeen gains steam
Uniting both Cove House and the Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity, a “Homeless to Housed” program proposed in Killeen last week seeks to rehabilitate homeless individuals by providing a safe, stable environment for its clients to flourish through a scaling housing program.
Presented at last Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop meeting by representatives from the Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity and Cove House, the program has been made possible through Home Investment Partnerships Program American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) funding.
To date, the Killeen City Council officially voted to set aside approximately $500,000 for a homelessness relief program; in response, Bell County has pledged an additional $600,000, with the condition that Killeen match that same funding.
The next step is for Killeen to replat the approximate 2.94 acres adjacent to the Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity property which is on Atkinson Avenue in Killeen — effectively carving out a flood plain that runs through the middle — and gift it to Cove House, which is the designated director for this program.
Killeen council moves forward with 333-lot Clear Creek neighborhood
After almost a month of negotiations, the Killeen City Council moved forward Tuesday with approving Joshua Welch’s 333-lot, large single-family development on Clear Creek Road.
Though a significant amount of work remains to be done, the City Council unanimously approved the development after several rounds of presentations and sessions at the negotiation table between Welch and city staff.
The development is a total of about 80 acres and would be located off of Clear Creek Road, roughly between Modoc Drive and Reese Creek Road.
Box:
The top 10 most read stories from Feb. 20 through Feb. 26 were:
1) “CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Biden ordering new sanctions against Russia. White House says Biden to order new sanctions after Russian recognition of separatist eastern Ukrainian regions” — https://bit.ly/3hodUKk
2) “More than 200 pounds of marijuana seized in Killeen” — https://bit.ly/3hmTEJc
3) “Mail mess leaves Killeen residents with questions” — https://bit.ly/35bFRCE
4) “Killeen ambush shooting leads to 40 years in jail for former Army captain” — https://bit.ly/3v2EqB3
5) “A Taste of Mexico: Los Pinchis Tacos now open” — https://bit.ly/3tdb7Jz
6) “Freezing rain likely; nearly 60-degree temperature change possible” — https://bit.ly/3spb9yX
7) “Woman accused of assaulting victim because of him not wanting to bathe” — https://bit.ly/3hmTMIG
8) “Drugs, guns, gangs: Killeen suspects arrested during “Operation Washout 2.0”” — https://bit.ly/3HLUGKv
9) “Killeen road closed for ‘unspecified issue’” — https://bit.ly/3snALMl
10) “Multiple injuries in Killeen crash” — https://bit.ly/3M69Nkw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.