Cove man arrested on suspicion of shooting out window at H-E-B
A Copperas Cove resident has been arrested and charged with two counts of deadly conduct after being accused of shooting a gun towards the entrance of the Cove H-E-B Plus last week.
According to a police affidavit, the 27-year-old man was a store employee. Through their investigation, detectives identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. Police arrested Clay Mitchell McCumber last week, the release said.
No one was injured in the shooting.
