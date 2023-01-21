Hundreds honor MLK with annual downtown Killeen march
Hundreds joined the NAACP Killeen Chapter and other local organizations on a commemorative march for Martin Luther King Jr. Day which started from Killeen City Hall on Monday morning.
Organizers prepared for the event early, using the theme “Keep Marching: We’re Not There Yet,” with banners and signs depicting support for equality and freedom — two of the principles King left as his legacy as a Civil Rights icon.
As the procession wound through the streets of downtown Killeen, they were met with waves and smiles from onlookers — some from inside local businesses and shops. The march ended back at City Hall where several gathered on the lawn to pray for the day.
Killeen council members talk daily fines for non-compliant downtown-building owners
Killeen City Council members’ discussion last week about proposed changes to the ordinance that governs the vacant structure registration program focused on fines assessed against non-compliant property owners.
The Vacant Structure Registration ordinance was adopted by City Council members in August 2020.
Property owners with unregistered vacant buildings in downtown Killeen could face fines of $2,000 a day if City Council members accept the proposed changes.
Mixed emotions rise up over fallen Killeen water tower
Some longtime Killeen residents are experiencing mixed emotions over of an old water tower that sat for about 80 years above the streets of downtown Killeen off North Park Street.
Some local residents who have lived in Killeen for many years said it was a shame to lose such a structure, which had some historic significance to the town. The first and only time Killeen High School won the state championship in football, in 1991, it was noted and painted on the side of the large water tower.
Earlier that year, in Oct. 16, 1991, a gunman fatally shot 23 people and wounded 20 others in the Killeen Luby’s, a mass shooting that made worldwide headlines.
The trauma of the dark day in the city’s history was still on the minds of locals when Killeen High won the state championship. The first-ever state championship was a bright spot in history that year. Proud residents who followed the team took the time to paint the tower in memory.
“Killeen Kangaroos 1991 State Champs” could be seen clearly for miles around on the water tower, which was demolished on Tuesday and gone by Thursday.
Lesson on ‘trigger words’ gets Killeen teacher fired
A lesson on “trigger words” has gotten a teacher fired, according to Killeen Independent School District officials.
The unauthorized lesson was taught to a group of students at Rancier Middle School earlier last week, Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Friday.
Maya, who did not name the fired teacher, said the lesson was taught to a group of middle school students in a behavioral support class, and there were fewer than 10 students in the class.
Brick wall of Killeen apartment building falls down, tenants displaced
A loud boom caught the attention of Killeen residents last week. What some believed to be artillery at nearby Fort Hood was something else entirely.
A two-story brick wall of an apartment building had collapsed, leaving a pile of bricks on the ground and part of the building exposed down to the plywood.
According to a City of Killeen notice on the building at 512 W. Green Ave., no one can occupy the building until repairs are made.
Tenants in 10 apartments were displaced.
