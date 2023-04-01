Weekend bike ride ends in crashes, arrests
A group of motorcyclists suspected of causing disturbances in multiple cities led police on a chase in Harker Heights and Killeen last weekend.
The chase on March 26 ended in a crash with injuries and arrests, police said.
Temple police reported they had no issues with the group of riders, but other agencies had different experiences.
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said a large group of motorcycles and four-wheel ATVs were “reportedly harassing motorists, popping wheelies, and driving recklessly” on State Highway 195 south of Killeen on March 26.
Chaparral High principal under investigation
The principal at Killeen’s newest high school has been placed on “paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation” Killeen ISD officials said last week.
A digital notice to Chaparral High School parents said the school’s principal, Gina Brown, is under investigation following a “concern” Killeen ISD received about her.
District officials confirmed a letter about the investigation that was sent to parents of the school originated from the district.
Brown is still employed by the district, officials said Friday.
KISD approves electric bus purchase with slim margin
After a lengthy discussion, Killeen ISD school board members last week approved the purchase of 10 electric buses and five charging stations.
Members discussed several pros and cons regarding the purchase costs, maintenance issues and longevity of the fleet.
One concern that was echoed by several trustees was a $403,000 cost to the district over and above what is covered by a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The district applied for the grant from the EPA under the Clean School Bus Rebates Program, which will give the school district $9.8 million to purchase electric buses.
Each bus costs $393,295 and each charging station costs $44,726, according to the district.
Sentencing in Vanessa Guillen death case could be delayed
Despite pleading guilty to federal charges in the cover-up of the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, the sentencing of a Killeen woman may be delayed if a federal judge approves a motion to postpone the hearing.
Cecily Aguilar, 24, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske on Nov. 29, 2022, and pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and making a false statement or representation.
Aguilar was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 13, 2021, after police said that she helped her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, cover up his murder of 20-year-old Guillen on April 22, 2020.
Travis County jury hears testimony in murder trial of ex-Fort Hood soldier
A jury in a Travis County courthouse will have to decide whether an ex-Fort Hood soldier who shot and killed a Black Lives Matter protestor in downtown Austin fired in self-defense or out of anger during the incident that occurred nearly three years ago.
Sgt. Daniel Perry, 35, who was stationed at Fort Hood at that time and now is stationed at a post in Alaska, is charged with a first-degree felony charge of murder and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Army moved Perry to Alaska after the shooting for his own safety, according to Perry’s defense lawyer.
Perry was working as a rideshare driver on the night of July 25, 2020, when during a Black Lives Matter protest, he shot and killed 28-year-old Garrett Foster, an Air Force veteran. Foster was armed with an assault-style rifle at the time.
The trial in Austin started last week and is scheduled to continue this week.
