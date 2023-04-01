motorcycles

Killeen police officers work the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle that crashed and burned Sunday afternoon in the 8600 block of Rosewood Drive.

 Courtesy Photo

Weekend bike ride ends in crashes, arrests

A group of motorcyclists suspected of causing disturbances in multiple cities led police on a chase in Harker Heights and Killeen last weekend.

