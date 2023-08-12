Hundreds celebrate life of local musician JC Stringz at service
Hundreds of people mourned the loss and celebrated the life of Jarin Cole, better known as “JC Stringz,” last week, a week after the local musician died.
Cole was a talented musician who was attending Berklee College of Music in Boston and also made it a point to give back to the community.
Cole died Aug. 2. He was born May 23, 2001.
Cole had a heart to help others, and the hundreds in attendance celebrated that fact.
According to his obituary, Cole supported the community in a multitude of ways. He played music at nursing homes and senior centers, raised money for the Greater Killeen Food Care Center, purchased sleeping bags and blankets for the homeless, sponsored Christmas events for children at the Garden of Hope Central Texas Emergency Shelter and organized celebrations for children with special needs and those affected by cancer — just to name a few.
A talented musician, Cole began playing the guitar at the age of 8, the violin at the age of 10 and the keys at the age of 12. In his teenage years, Cole added his vocals to his musical repertoire.
Killeen, police officers agree to $338,000 settlement with family over no-knock warrant death
More than four years after a 40-year-old Killeen man was shot and killed by police during a no-knock raid, the city has agreed to a settlement offer to the man’s mother, who filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.
It was Feb. 27, 2019, when Killeen police officers opened fire on the house at 215 W. Hallmark Avenue. When the gunfire stopped, James “Scottie” Reed, a drug dealer who was armed but did not fire his handgun, had been killed by a single bullet, according to the Texas Rangers report on the incident.
James Reed’s mother, Dianne Reed-Bright, filed her initial complaint in federal court in Waco on May 27, 2020, naming as defendants the City of Killeen and four individual officers: Anthony Custance, Richard A. Hatfield Jr., Fred L. Baskett and Christian Suess. (Suess was dismissed from the lawsuit in 2021.)
After years of legal motions and judge’s orders, Judge Robert Stem on July 6, mediated a formal meeting that resulted in an agreement for the City of Killeen, Hatfield, Baskett and Custance pay a total amount of $338,000, “in exchange for a full and final release of all claims and causes of action, and a dismissal with prejudice of the pending lawsuit,” according to the mediated settlement agreement filed in federal court on July 31.
Killeen detectives continue search for human remains
Killeen police have been searching for human remains in a vacant lot for more than a week, but so far, no bodies have been found, officials said.
Detectives with the Killeen Police Department were continuing Wednesday their search for possible human remains that began on Aug. 2 in the lot on 100 block of East Young, near Rancier Avenue in north Killeen.
In a statement last week, Commander Anthony Lourence with the KPD Criminal Investigation Division said “human remains have not been located, and investigators, with assistance, continue to excavate and search.”
Lourence and his team received a tip about the possibility of human remains at the location last week. Investigators have been at the scene round-the-clock since Wednesday of last week, combing through piles of earth and debris to perform their “due diligence” in this case, he said.
Bond reduced for ex-KISD music teacher accused of sexually assaulting girl at school
An ex-employee of the Killeen Independent School District who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a local elementary school asked a local district court judge last week to reduce his bond amount, citing his previous church membership as evidence of “ties to the community.”
Makalani Jones, 50, is facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He has not been indicted.
During a hearing on Wednesday in the 478th Judicial District Court, Judge Wade Faulkner decided to reduce the $250,000, bond amount to $100,000, according to Bell County court records. The defense attorney for Jones, Stephen Casey, asked for the judge to consider either a personal recognizance bond or a bond reduction to $50,000, according to the motion filed on Aug. 3.
Jones was arrested by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina on May 22, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Bell County. He was taken to the Gaston County Jail, where he fought extradition back to Texas. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office obtained a Governor’s Warrant to force the extradition and Jones was booked into the Bell County Jail on July 14.
KISD board approves $537 million budget for 2024 fiscal year
Killeen ISD board members Tuesday unanimously approved a $537 million budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year and set Aug. 22 as the date for a public meeting to discuss the budget and proposed tax rate.
Trustees were presented with the final version of the budget by Kallen Vaden, the district’s Chief Financial Officer during the course of regular business.
The new proposed tax rate is 85.01 cents per $100 valuation, which included additional compression by TEA and an increase in Interest and Sinking fund numbers.
The new proposed rate reflects a 16.65-cent decrease from district’s current tax rate of 85.01 cents, with the TEA’s additional compression accounting for most of the reduction.
