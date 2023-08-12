Week in Review

A display near the casket of Jarin Cole on Friday shows off his love for music. Cole, who also was known by the name JC Stringz, died Aug. 2 at the age of 22.

 Herald | File

Hundreds celebrate life of local musician JC Stringz at service

Hundreds of people mourned the loss and celebrated the life of Jarin Cole, better known as “JC Stringz,” last week, a week after the local musician died.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.