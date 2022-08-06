KISD dedicates Chaparral High School before large crowd
Killeen ISD’s new Chaparral High School is open. The Bobcat tradition begins.
Representatives of federal, state and local governments joined community leaders, school district and campus staff with parents and students Thursday to dedicate the new high school in south Killeen.
As a setting sun peeked through the windows along the high ceiling in the broad, open cafeteria, history unfolded in front of a large audience of curious, excited residents.
Chaparral High School, in south Killeen, is a historic milestone on several fronts. It is the largest project from the $426 million bond package that voters approved in May 2018.
It is KISD’s sixth high school and its first traditional, comprehensive high school in 22 years.
Iconic Killeen boot store up for grabs in August auction
Later this month, the property of one of Killeen’s most iconic downtown businesses will be up for auction.
Tharpe’s Boot & Shoe Repair opened in 1954 and closed in February.
The auction, which will take place on-site and online at 4 p.m. on Aug. 25, will be run by Tulsa-based Williams & Williams real estate auctioneers in conjunction with ULTD LLC real estate brokerage of Texas. According to a news release regarding the auction, musicians such as Freddy Fender, Willie Nelson and Mel Tillis were regular customers, while George Strait left the business a signed autograph after a shoe shine.
The single-story, one bathroom building situated at 421 North Gray Street, finds itself near the former site of the First National Bank headquarters in downtown Killeen. It consists of approximately 2,125 square feet and features a “quaint” courtyard behind the building’s anterior workspace.
Officials break ground on first dog park in Cove
A group of Copperas Cove residents and community leaders joined employees of Raising Cane’s last week in the city park to break ground at the site of a new dog park, slated to be completed by the end of this year. Cane’s Area Leader Mark Strouse welcomed visitors — two- and four-legged alike — to the event.
The restaurant chain has partnered with the city to sponsor the park which will include separate areas for large and small breeds including dog-friendly amenities. Strouse acknowledged Restaurant Leader Shaun Smith who manages the store in Cove.
Army vet sentenced to 18 months, must pay $1.3M, for stealing Fort Hood military gear
An Army veteran who was facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to participating in the theft of $2.1 million worth of military gear from Fort Hood received a prison sentence plus a hefty restitution payment.
During a remote hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton to 18 months in prison, followed by two years of probation. Tipton ordered that Smith pay nearly $1.3 million as restitution to the U.S. Army. While in prison, she will have to pay $25 per quarter, and then $250 a month once she is released. At a rate of $250 per month, it would take more than 400 years to pay off nearly $1.3 million.
