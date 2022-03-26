Nash-King makes history as Killeen’s first Black female mayor
Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King was sworn in as the first Black female mayor in the city’s 140-year history Friday afternoon.
Nash-King is the second woman to hold the city’s highest elected office. The new mayor is up for election for the same seat May 7 against Patsy Bracey, Jim Everard and Holly Teel.
More than 140 people — including city staff, state Rep. Brad Buckley, Killeen ISD Board President JoAnn Purser, and III Corps and Fort Hood Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne — attended Nash-King’s swearing-in ceremony Friday at Killeen City Hall.
Nash-King succeeded former Mayor Jose Segarra, who was term limited after serving three consecutive terms as mayor. Segarra stepped down as mayor on March 17 — weeks before the end of his term — in order to run for an at-large City Council seat.
Fort Hood shooter pleads guilty in federal case Tuesday
An ex-Fort Hood soldier who shot his pistol at a soldier on post in 2021 and then attacked military police officers pleaded guilty on Tuesday and will be sentenced this summer in federal court.
Ricardo Manuele Davila-DeJesus, 29, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske on Tuesday and entered a plea of guilty on the record, according to the memorandum filed in the case that was obtained by the Herald.
Davila-DeJesus was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 8, 2021, on one count of aggravated assault with intent to do bodily harm and two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, according to the “superseding indictment” filed in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas.
Davila-DeJesus has been out of jail on bond since March 18, 2021, court records show.
Bracey resigns from board hours before council vote on her removal
Senior Advisory Board Chairwoman Patsy Bracey resigned her position Tuesday, just hours before the Killeen City Council was scheduled to vote on her removal.
In a 6-0 vote the previous week, the council passed a motion of direction to remove Bracey from the board amid allegations of abuse from several Killeen seniors — and the suggestion of the board’s subcommittee of Council members Nina Cobb and Jessica Gonzalez after their investigation into the allegations.
After receiving Bracey’s letter of resignation Tuesday, the council opted to not vote on removing her from the board.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown confirmed to the Herald that Bracey sent her resignation letter to both the City Council and City Manager Kent Cagle.
The item for Bracey’s removal was still on the consent agenda at the time of Tuesday’s council meeting.
Killeen council hammers out details for nonprofit funding
Local nonprofit organizations were brought one step closer to having an additional funding mechanism as Killeen’s City Council hammered out preliminary details for an application process at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The application process will cover two funding sources, including $350,000 that was paid to the Killeen Public Facility Corporation as a result of structuring and closing the deal to establish the NRP Group’s Robinson42 apartment complex — and subsequently gifted to the city of Killeen — as well as $150,000 allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Some base rules for the application process were laid out by Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh. According to Singh, both funds may only be distributed for organizations that serve a public service, or that enhance a service that a public agency currently provides.
