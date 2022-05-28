Petition to decriminalize marijuana delivered to Killeen City Hall
Advocates to get marijuana decriminalized in the city delivered their petition to Killeen City Hall on Wednesday.
After amassing close to 3,000 signatures, Bell County Commissioner candidates Louie Minor and Stacey Wilson, both Democrats, passed their petition to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen off to the city in hopes to get a council vote or, if need be, a popular vote of Killeen residents on the November general election ballot.
In a brief ceremony in front of City Hall on Wednesday morning, filled with applause and smiles from the advocates, Killeen City Secretary Lucy Aldrich accepted several large envelopes containing the petition signatures from Minor.
Minor and Wilson were joined by Shirley Fleming, a former Killeen mayor pro tem, and Austin Democrat Julie Oliver, who previously ran for Congress. About 10 people attended the event.
Fort Cavazos? It’s possible; Congress to decide
Fort Cavazos.
That’s the name that the Naming Commission, an eight-member panel established by Congress in 2021 to consider and recommend new names for nine U.S. Army bases that are connected to Confederate generals, has recommended for Fort Hood. The name comes from retired four-star general and former Fort Hood commander Richard E. Cavazos.
The commission was created as part of the highly politicized National Defense Authorization Act of 2021, which was signed into law by Congress in December 2020 after overriding a veto by then President Donald Trump and required all military installations or buildings named after a Confederate soldier be changed. In total, the Commission reports that some 34,000 names were submitted for consideration.
Notable area veteran, retired 1st Sgt. Eddie Bell, dies at 74
A well-known retired Army first sergeant in the Killeen-Fort Hood veterans community has died.
Eddie Bell Sr., a Copperas Cove resident who served in combat in Vietnam and faced racism in the ranks and other challenges during his 27 years in the Army, died Wednesday in Copperas Cove at age 74.
His funeral is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Beto visits Killeen, speaks on vets, women
Speaking in a dimly lit room packed with veterans, service members and civilians, Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, rallied the veteran vote and spoke on issues such as veterans’ care, mental health and women’s rights at a town hall in Killeen on Monday.
Veterans were at the focus of O’Rourke’s message Monday as he continued his tour of VFW posts across the state. During the town hall, at VFW 9191 in Killeen, the former United States congressman spoke on three items that he said were key to veteran’s success.
Those items included reducing or abolishing homelessness among veterans, stopping or vastly reducing veteran suicides, and ensuring that veterans receive treatment for injuries suffered as a result of toxic burn pits.
New Killeen council members sworn in
Three council members were sworn in at a special meeting of Killeen City Council held at City Hall Monday. Winners for the at-large seats include former mayor Jose Segarra, incumbent Ken Wilkerson and newly elected member Ramon Alvarez.
Swearing in ceremonies were originally scheduled for last week’s meeting, but were delayed when outgoing Councilwoman Melisa Brown requested a manual recount of the May 7 election and ballots were counted again Sunday. Officials confirmed the recount and determined Alvarez to be the winner by 24 votes.
The council also voted unanimously to appoint Wilkerson to the position of mayor pro tem.
