Northern Rise: Pre-leasing available for upscale north Killeen apartments
For those looking for an upscale apartment in north Killeen, Station 42 is accepting pre-leases on units with a move-in date sometime in September, officials said Thursday.
However, the apartment complex rising up in the northern part of the city is more than just another place to live in Killeen.
City leaders will be eyeing it closely to see if it helps boost the economy and spurs new business in the north and nearby downtown Killeen, which has been deteriorating for decades despite efforts from current and past city councils.
Also appearing on the website is a headline which reads, “Apply by 7/31, receive one month free” with vivid images of amenities like a club room, fitness center, pool, sundeck, a grilling area and fire pit lounge.
