Week in Review.jpg

Soldiers at Fort Cavozos walked around the field during the celebration of the 1st Cavalry Divisions 102nd birthday.

Rain finally falls in Killeen-Fort Cavazos area

After a hot and very dry summer, substantial rain fell over the Killeen area Wednesday morning — the first time in months — and more precipitation fell later in the week.

