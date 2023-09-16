Rain finally falls in Killeen-Fort Cavazos area
After a hot and very dry summer, substantial rain fell over the Killeen area Wednesday morning — the first time in months — and more precipitation fell later in the week.
About an inch of rain fell on Friday, and about 2 inches on Saturday.
The city’s fiscal year 2024 budget was approved unanimously by the Killeen City Council Tuesday night following a final push from home-building developers and some council members questioning how increased fees in the budget may affect future growth.
Two local developers made a final effort to urge the council to lower inspection fees or provide more clarity on them. The increased fees — which will help the city recoup a portion of the cost of doing construction inspections — are a small part of the $282 million budget that was approved. It’s a decrease of $16 million from the 2023 fiscal year budget of $298.2 million, which had added weight thanks to federal COVID funding.
First Cavalry Division turned 102 years old last week and celebrated five days of games, competitions and fun — all of which came to a close with family festivities and the famous “Cavalry Charge” on the division’s parade field Friday.
Maj. Gen. Kevin Admiral, the 1st Cavalry’s commander, brought the annual event to a close during a ceremony Friday morning before presenting the Commander’s Cup to the battalion that earned the most points during the annual competition, which included a variety of athletic-related events, from golf to tug-of-war. This year’s Commander’s Cup went to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.
“I had a whole bunch of fun throughout the week, doing a whole bunch of esprit de corps and bringing everybody together,” Maj. Calvin Whitaker said Friday morning at the closing ceremonies.
Killeen resident Willie Nunn was one of those who answered a call for help from New York City after jet airplanes struck the World Trade Center, destroying the 110-story Twin Towers and killing more than 2,600 people.
Nunn was a captain with the Roosevelt Fire Department on Long Island, about 30 miles east of New York City, when he got a call on Sept. 11 from his chief to report to the station.
“We didn’t have cellphones, so he paged me and we met at a staging area,” said Nunn, who was off-duty at the time. “We rode down in our van. It was about 10 of us. It took about half an hour. It wasn’t far, but there was a lot of traffic getting there. Everybody in the way, trying to see what’s going on, instead of just going on.
Nunn’s story ws featured in the Monday, Sept. 11, issue of the Herald.
