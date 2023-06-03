HERALD STAFF REPORT
Killeen school board names lone finalist for superintendent position
The Killeen school board has named Jo Ann Fey as the lone finalist for the school district’s top administrative position.
Fey said she believes in collaboration and hands-on training.
“I value clear and authentic communication,” she said.
The 9 a.m. special board meeting at the KISD administration building quickly went into closed session for about 30 minutes before the board members came back out and voted 6-0 to name Fey as the finalist. Board Member JoAnn Purser did not attend the meeting, but said in a statement that she agrees with the board’s vote.
After 3 years closed, BLORA beach reopens this weekend
The sandy beach at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area will be opening back up to the public this weekend after being closed for the past three years, officials said.
To help celebrate the return of Sierra Beach, the Fort Cavazos Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation department is hosting a “Beach Blast” event open to the public from from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday.
The outdoor event will include volleyball tournaments, giant Jenga, swimming, inflatable waterslides, a giant inflatable zipline, a balloon slingshot game and more, according to Fort Cavazos FMWR officials.
Memorial Day ceremony draws hundreds to remember fallen
About 300 members of the Central Texas community joined local leaders and Fort Cavazos leadership Monday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center to honor the U.S. armed forces service men and women who have given their lives in service to their nation.
Veterans organizations from the communities surrounding Fort Cavazos laid wreaths in memory of the fallen. Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King welcomed those in attendance, followed by Harker Heights Mayor Michael Blomquist reading the proclamation naming May 29 as Memorial Day.
Fire heavily damages vacant Killeen house
A vacant home in Killeen erupted in flames Tuesday morning.
According to witnesses, firefighters and police showed up within minutes as flames shot through the roof around 8 a.m. A large plume of thick gray smoke could be seen from Interstate 14 as firefighters battled the north Killeen blaze from inside and out.
Before the fire, the house had been boarded up with large sheets of plywood with the words “Keep Out” written in red.
