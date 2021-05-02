No-knocks no more in Killeen
The Killeen City Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance banning the Killeen Police Department from using or participating in no-knock warrants.
The decision was made by a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Steve Harris voting against.
Two people have died in Killeen no-knock raids, which sometimes include broken glass, explosives to blow off doors, and a lot of guns — mostly in the hands of police, but sometimes in the hands of the residents inside.
Marvin Guy, 56, is in Bell County Jail, accused of fatally shooting KPD Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a pre-dawn no-knock narcotics raid on Guy’s west Killeen residence. Dinwiddie and three other officers were shot on May 9, 2014, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Nearly five years after the police raid on Guy’s residence, 40-year-old James Scott Reed, was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his home on Feb. 27, 2019. The family has alleged that at least 22 rounds were fired by KPD SWAT team members during the raid and that while Reed was armed, he did not fire his handgun.
Guillen sexually harassed; unit leaders knew
The Army handed out more punishments by way of general officer memorandums of reprimand after an investigation revealed slain soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed on two occasions and the unit leadership at Fort Hood knew, yet did nothing, Army officials said Friday.
An unnamed supervisor in Guillen’s chain of command harassed her on separate occasions, beginning in late summer 2019.
Investigators, however, did not find a connection between the sexual harassment and her subsequent disappearance and death.
Investigating officers interviewed 151 witnesses, reviewed over 6,000 emails and analyzed over 11,500 pages of documents before compiling their final report.
Between Sept. 16, 2019, and Oct. 9, 2019, two soldiers reported an incident of sexual harassment to leaders in her unit, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, who failed to initiate an investigation, Army officials said.
The supervisor was among the group of leaders in December who were relieved in the wake of the findings of an Independent Review Committee investigation that was directed by then-Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy.
New plant to begin pumping Killeen drinking water soon
Killeen’s $30 million investment in a new water treatment plant at Stillhouse Hollow Lake will soon begin paying off as water officials estimate the plant will be fully operational sometime in June.
The water treatment plant’s estimated June ribbon cutting date was announced at the Bell County Water Improvement District No. 1 workshop and subsequent board meeting Wednesday morning.
The new treatment plant will produce some 17 million gallons of drinkable water per day. The city of Killeen’s $30 million investment in the $60 million plant gives it rights to at least 10 million gallons of water per day from the new plant. The plant was originally slated for opening months ago, but repairs to a large water main deep underground have hampered its completion.
With urbanization and residential home growth in southern Killeen, water officials are hoping the new water treatment plant at Stillhouse Hollow Lake will be ready to meet the area’s thirsty new developments.
Fort Hood celebrates $420 million for housing improvements
Leaders on post held a ceremony Thursday celebrating the $420 million Fort Hood is receiving to improve family housing over the next five years.
Representatives with LendLease Inc., which managers family housing on post, and senior Army officials spoke to a crowd of around 50 before watching some old houses get demolished by heavy construction vehicles.
The full project budget from Lendlease is $1.1 billion to Army posts across the country and Fort Hood is receiving nearly half of that money.
The other installations scheduled to receive funds for housing improvements are at Fort Drum, N.Y.; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Knox, Kentucky; and Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii.
Killeen communications director to retire in August
After working for the city for two decades, Killeen Executive Director of Communications Hilary J. Shine will retire on Aug. 1, according to a letter she sent to City Manager Kent Cagle dated April 1. Killeen City Council members were notified of her retirement by city staff in an email Thursday.
Shine was hired by then-City Manager David Blackburn on July 30, 2001. She has served as the head of the communications department for Killeen every day since, she said.
Shine graduated from the University of Texas in 2000 with a degree in speech communications. She spent 10 months working for the Killeen Chamber of Commerce prior to being hired to her current role.
The city has not made a determination on when it will post the job opening, but in an email to the Herald, Shine said it should be fairly soon. In her letter to Cagle, Shine offered to help train her replacement.
